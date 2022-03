Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2022 9:00 AM ET. Renato Junqueira Santos Pereira - Director, Sugar & Ethanol Operations. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to Adecoagro’s Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Today with us, we have Mr. Mariano Bosch, the CEO, and Mr. Charlie Boero Hughes, CFO. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded, and all participants will be in listen-only mode during the company’s presentation. After the company’s remarks are completed, there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time, further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions]

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO