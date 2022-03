When a child is born with a cleft, their families often don’t know where to turn for help. In many communities, people have never even heard of clefts, yet it’s one of the most common birth differences. In fact, one in every 700 babies worldwide is born with a cleft. That’s why, in honor of World Oral Health Day on March 20th, GSK Consumer Healthcare and their partner, Smile Train, the world’s largest and most sustainable cleft charity, aren’t just celebrating the theme “Be Proud of Your Mouth.” They are also helping thousands of children around the world live it!

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO