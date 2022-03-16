Members discuss health benefits to juicing

Physical exercise can be extremely beneficial not only for your physical health but also for our mental health. Physical exercise is defined as a type of physical activity that is planned, structured and repetitive for the purpose of conditioning any part of the body. This could be something such as lifting weights, following a workout routine or playing on a sports team. However, this is not the only way to exercise. Any form of physical activity outside of the normal daily routine can be seen as exercise. A brisk walk, a jog at the gym or playing a game outside with friends could also be seen as physical exercise.

