ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Members discuss health benefits to juicing

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 2 days ago

This past week Debbie was our Thinner Winner with a weight loss of 4 pounds. Way...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

The physical and mental health benefits of regular exercise

Physical exercise can be extremely beneficial not only for your physical health but also for our mental health. Physical exercise is defined as a type of physical activity that is planned, structured and repetitive for the purpose of conditioning any part of the body. This could be something such as lifting weights, following a workout routine or playing on a sports team. However, this is not the only way to exercise. Any form of physical activity outside of the normal daily routine can be seen as exercise. A brisk walk, a jog at the gym or playing a game outside with friends could also be seen as physical exercise.
FITNESS
Omaha.com

Four amazing health benefits of green tea with honey

Honey is often added to green tea in small amounts to cut the bitterness and make the beverage a little sweeter. However, the combination of green tea and honey can also have a range of amazing health benefits.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Is This What Wendy's Does With Leftover Frosty Mixtures?

Whether you're enjoying it with a hamburger or dipping your fries into it, the Frosty is an iconic treat at Wendy's. Seemingly a cross between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, this cup of cold and creamy dessert has been around since Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy's all the way back in 1969 (via Wendy's).
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Benefits#Juicing#Lotto
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness

Comments / 0

Community Policy