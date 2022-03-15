Pelicans: Herb Jones registered 3rd career 20-point game vs. Suns

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Herb Jones on Tuesday recorded his third 20-point game of the season to lead the New Orleans Pelicans in a 131-115 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Jones finished with a team-high 22 points, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes of work. He converted 7-of-11 shot attempts from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

The Pelicans (28-41) trailed for much of the game but cut the deficit to one point midway through the third quarter. However, the Suns took over for good after that sequence and eventually pushed the lead to 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Despite the loss, Jones turned in another strong performance on offense. He entered the draft known to be a lockdown defender, but has made a steady improvement on the offensive end. He is proud of that progress but isn’t satisfied.

“I’ve made some big leaps in my offensive game, especially with my jump shot, but I feel like I have a super-long way to go to where I want my offensive game to be,” Jones said. “I don’t want to ever settle or get comfortable with where I’m at. I’m just going to continue to work and continue to get better.”

Jones has impressed the coaching staff and his teammates this season with his work ethic and that is beginning to show on the court. He has consistently produced when called upon and that should ensure good things are in store for him down the stretch.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!