ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vatrano’s 2nd goal leads Panthers past Sharks 3-2 in OT

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZ8nf_0egWaaeP00
1 of 10

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Frank Vatrano tied the game early in the third period and scored the winner 1:11 into overtime to lead the Florida Panthers past the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

Vatrano beat goalie James Reimer with a slapshot from the high slot to give the Panthers their seventh win this season when trailing trailing after two periods. They also did it in January in an overtime win at home against the Sharks. Those are San Jose’s only losses this season when leading after two.

“I think we’ve done it all year long,” Vatrano said. “We get good pressure in the third and we always find a way to win hockey games. We just stick to the game plan and it’s been working.”

Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots to help make former Sharks great Joe Thornton a winner in his return to San Jose.

Logan Couture and Nicholas Meloche scored for the Sharks, who were seeking their first three-game winning streak since Jan. 6-11.

Reimer returned from a lower-body injury that sidelined him the past two weeks to make 31 saves in a losing cause on his 34th birthday.

“We did enough good things to get a point,” San Jose coach Bob Boughner said. “Could have easily had two. But that’s one of the better teams in the league.”

The Panthers tied the game early in the third shortly after killing off their fifth penalty in six power-play tries for San Jose. Noel Acciari got the puck in the high slot to Vatrano, who beat Reimer with a drive to make it 2-all.

“When you’re watching him, you can tell there’s certain nights where he feels it and you can see the momentum shift in that third period,” interim coach Andrew Brunette said about Vatrano. “I thought he was good all game, but he seemed to have the puck a little bit more in the third and scored two huge goals for us.”

The Sharks jumped on top early when they converted on a power play that was essentially a two-man advantage after defenseman Gustav Forsling could barely move after blocking a shot by Erik Karlsson with his left leg.

San Jose capitalized, with Tomas Hertl setting up Couture in front for his 20th goal.

Forsling was then helped to the dressing room before returning in the second period.

Huberdeau extended his point streak to 11 games when he answered with a short-handed goal later in first.

Meloche put the Sharks back ahead later with a wrist shot that beat Knight.

San Jose was unable to add to the lead in the second period despite a two-man advantage for 22 seconds and Hertl hitting a goal post and missing an open net in the final 10 seconds.

JUMBO’S RETURN

The Sharks welcomed back the greatest player in franchise history with Thornton’s return to the Shark Tank for the first time since the pandemic.

Thornton’s last game in San Jose came March 8, 2020, and he last played here as a visitor on March 21, 2003, a span of 6,934 days between games.

The 42-year-old Thornton spent the night before the game catching up with some of his old teammates at Brent Burns’ house.

“It’s so nice,” Thornton said before the game. “I saw so many of the guys yesterday, the trainers. You play somewhere for 15 years, you become family. It was great to see everyone.”

Thornton had a big smile during a pregame video tribute.

“I can’t say enough about him. I think he’s an incredible human,” Burns said. “Obviously, an incredible hockey player, but I think it’s the off-ice stuff that he’s just special. I think he’s one of a kind. He’s an incredible, incredible guy.”

Thornton’s arrival from Boston in 2005 transformed the Sharks into a perennial contender, and San Jose made the playoffs 13 times with four trips to the conference final and one Stanley Cup Final appearance in his 15 seasons.

Thornton’s 841 assists are the most in franchise history and he ranks second to Patrick Marleau in points (1,055) and games (1,104).

Panthers: Visit Vegas on Thursday night.

Sharks: Visit Los Angeles on Thursday night.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Montreal and Boston face off in division matchup

Boston Bruins (38-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-36-9, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Montreal in a matchup of Atlantic teams. The Canadiens are 6-8-2 against division opponents. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the league. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 17 total goals.
NHL
NHL

Sabres acquire 6th-round pick from Panthers for Hagg

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Robert Hagg, the team announced Sunday. The sixth-round pick originally belonged to the Calgary Flames. The Sabres now hold 10 picks in the 2022 draft, including three in the...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Acquire 2023 Third-Round Pick from Minnesota for Deslauriers

The Ducks have acquired a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft from Minnesota in exchange for left wing Nicolas Deslauriers. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), had 5-5=10 points and 90 penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-1, 220-pound forward recorded 33 points (17-16=33) and 235 PIM in 169 games with the Ducks in addition to 41-41=82 points with 498 PIM in 486 career NHL games with Anaheim, Montreal and Buffalo.
NHL
The Associated Press

DeBrusk stays in Boston -- perhaps for two more seasons, too

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk agreed a two-year, $8 million contract extension on Monday, hours before the NHL trade deadline, an abrupt change in direction for a player who had requested a trade and been shopped around for months. General manager Don Sweeney said conversations about...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

East up for grabs after ‘arms race’ at NHL trade deadline

Jon Cooper is keenly aware that Tampa Bay’s path to hoisting the Stanley Cup a third consecutive year got more difficult after a series of big trades in recent days. “It’s just looks like the Atlantic’s like one big arms race,” Cooper said after practice Monday. “Everybody’s trying to get that extra edge — whatever they think that is.”
NHL
FOX Sports

Gaudreau and Calgary take on San Jose

San Jose Sharks (27-27-8, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Calgary Flames (38-16-8, first in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary take on San Jose. Gaudreau currently ranks fourth in the league with 80 points, scoring 28 goals and recording 52 assists. The Flames are 9-6-1 against opponents in...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Claude Giroux traded from Flyers to Panthers as trade deadline nears

The Florida Panthers are already one of the best teams in all the NHL. However, that did not stop them from improving significantly before the trade deadline. On Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers agreed to trade superstar Claude Giroux to the Panthers. In exchange, Florida sent back quite the package. The Flyers will receive forward Owen Tippett, a first-round pick in either the 2024 NHL Draft or the 2025 NHL Draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2023 draft. Along with Giroux, Florida also received forward prospects Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov, and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thornton
Person
Brent Burns
Person
Logan Couture
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Joe Hockey
Person
Noel Acciari
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Frank Vatrano
Person
Gustav Forsling
Person
Patrick Marleau
Person
Erik Karlsson
The Associated Press

Sharks swim past Coyotes 4-2 with late rally

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Noah Gregor had the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to help the San Jose Sharks rally past the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Sunday night and snap a three-game losing streak. Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Rudolfs Balcers also scored...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Giroux: Panthers were ‘Top of My List’

By the time the NHL’s trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. on Monday, the trade sending Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers was nearly 48 hours old. But on Monday afternoon, as the rest of the league was wheeling and dealing, Giroux was introduced in South Florida as a member of the Panthers for the first time.
NHL
fantasypros.com

Pavel Francouz gets 5-3 win on the road against Sharks

Francouz was perfect, playing with a multi-goal lead until just 0:41 left in the second period where he surrendered his first goal of the game to make the game 4-1. Things got a little dicey in the third period when the Sharks cut the lead to just one with 1:25 left to play before the Avalanche closed it out with an empty-netter to end it 5-3.
NHL
The Associated Press

Dahlin’s OT goal lifts Sabres over Canucks 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored 48 seconds into overtime, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Skinner scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won four of their last five games. Craig Anderson made 30 saves for his 20th win.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

811K+
Followers
406K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy