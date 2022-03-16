ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Videos Of Her Son On Social Media: ‘I Love You So Much Papa Bear’

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty


Nicki Minaj’s son is growing up right before our eyes! Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to share a few adorable videos of her baby boy and it’s safe to say that he’s got the personality of his vibrant mama!

In the sweet IG carousel, the proud mom shared brand new footage of her “Papa Bear” where the toddler sat cozy in his Fendi stroller while rocking a blue onesie and burgundy hat. In one video, Nicki playfully plays “peek-a-boo” with the toddler as he’s seen giggling and smiling while pretending to hide from his famous mama. In another video, Papa Bear is shown playing with the toys on his walker while walking around as Nicki stands close by to her happy baby.

“Every day papa makes me call him so he can ignore me & look @ me from the corner of his eye. Just so I can keep saying “I see you” and he can pull the covers or curtains over his face & hide from me.
at first I used to rlly think he was just zoning out & not hearing me & I got a lil worried. But no it’s just him thinking he a lil comedian or smthn. Lol this boy. Mama loves you so much Papa ,” Nicki captioned the sweet post. Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

But this isn’t the first time Nicki has shown off her adorable baby boy as she previously shared a few adorable videos of her and Papa Bear rocking matching afro puffs. In the video, Nicki is heard making cutesy baby talk to Papa Bear, saying, “‘Mama I know I’m a cute boy! You a cute boy?’”

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Cute is an understatement!

Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet Wearing $50 Pink Crocs

Nicki Minaj Swagged Her Son Out In A $500 Fendi Onsie

Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son A 3 Months With This Sweet Maternity Photo

IN THIS ARTICLE
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Debuts Fresh New Hair On Instagram

Drake's hair is the talk of the town, once again. Before the arrival of last September's Certified Lover Boy, the 35-year-old constantly had a heart shaved into the side of his head; after letting that grow out for some time, he's ready to share his new look with the world.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj’s Message To Black Men: “I love You”

Nicki went on her Instagram Live on Tuesday night to announce her new partnership with Amazon and her podcast ‘Queen Radio’ returning with the first official show on April 8th. The new platform includes a place for fans to listen to music have conversations with her and create a unique experience for the fans. Later in the Live, she bought in Joe Budden to also promote her appearance on his show, discussing everything from the music industry to relationships and when they got on the topic of what is a man’s love language. Nicki took the time to speak to Black men first, offering advice to the ladies Looking good for our man. “We don’t dress or do our makeup for men. Dear Black men, I f*cking love you. Dear Black men, I appreciate you. Dear Black men, you are needed and wanted, and dear Black men, you are the only men on this planet that, as little boys, you don’t get to be nurtured and treated like a child, like a baby, like someone’s thing that needs to be loved and hugged and kissed and told that we love you.” she told Joe and her followers. See the entire discussion below.
MUSIC
