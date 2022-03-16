ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SXSW Film Review: Linoleum

By Trace Sauveur
Austin Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrange things are happening in Linoleum. It starts when Cameron Edwin (Jim Gaffigan), the perpetually unfulfilled host of a failing Bill Nye type science show for kids, sees a car fall point blank out of the sky right in the middle of his neighborhood. Stranger still, the man who is miraculously...

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin 360

SXSW Film review: In Sandra Bullock's 'The Lost City,' X kinda misses the spot

"The Lost City" brings to mind one of life's greatest pleasures: hitting the rides at Universal Studios. It is, unfortunately, a movie and not a log flume. The new action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum made its world premiere at South by Southwest Film Festival on March 12 at the Paramount Theatre. Even from early glimpses, "The Lost City" felt like a movie out of time, like it might be "Romancing the Stone" mixed with your 1990s Bullock rom-com of choice. Could there have been something more novel, or clever, hiding in these jungles?
AUSTIN, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

At what point did Nicolas Cage become not just an actor or movie star but an entire concept of big-screen performing, more successful in his taste-be-damned outbursts than Al Pacino, and beloved even — maybe especially — when he’s failing to do what we typically expect of actors, which is to make us forget it’s all an act? For this former Austinite, it was when the Dobie Theater programmed Vampire’s Kiss at midnight, allowing drunken UT freshmen to stumble from nearby Jester dorm, night after night, to watch him leap atop a desk and shout “THERE you are!” at Maria Conchita...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘More Than Robots’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

The opening moments of More Than Robots rattle with a palpable anxious energy. We are thrust into a convention center for the semi-final round of the FIRST robotics competition: Members of each team circle their inventions, the crowd roars with excitement from the stands flanking the walls. The robots — the stars of the show — hang out in the center of the room. We, the viewers, spy on members drilling and replacing parts, triple checking their program codes, high-fiving each other and offering encouraging reminders. A countdown starts. At the word “Go,” the screen goes black and the title...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood’ Review: An Amiable, Rambling Memoir Film from Richard Linklater [SXSW]

There’s a genuine, welcome sense of play to Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood,” and it’s present right off the bat, from the opening frames. This Netflix production marks the filmmaker’s return to rotoscope animation, the ingenious and striking drawn-over-the-top method that he brought into the mainstream with “Waking Life” and “A Scanner Darkly.” The technique’s real-but-not qualities were just right for those films, cranking up their (respectively) dreamlike and paranoid qualities; here, the M.O. is entirely different.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Bill Nye
Person
Colin West
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Person
Katelyn Nacon
Austin Chronicle

In SXSW Performance Ashanti Sang Hit After Hit and Talked “Real Life Shit”

Early aughties R&B superstar Ashanti beamed from the stage at the Empire Garage on Tuesday night, but spent just moments on each song, singing what sometimes felt like 30 second snippets of her hits at a late-breaking South by Southwest show. Hasty wasn’t the right word for it, though, and...
MUSIC
Deadline

SXSW Review: Andrea Riseborough In ‘To Leslie’

Click here to read the full article. The meat of this melancholy, live-action country ballad is left up to the imagination, somewhere in the missing years between the title credits and the point at which Michael Morris’s feature debut actually starts. It’s probably just as well, since To Leslie is a hard enough watch as it is, not because it’s significantly depressing (redemption is suggested in myriad moments in its two-hour running time) but because it’s a testament to Andrea Riseborough’s never less than committed performance that it’s hard to see such a sad and vulnerable woman snatch defeat from...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sxsw#Film Review#Bears
Cheddar News

Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn Talk New Sci-Fi Comedy 'Linoleum' From SXSW 2022

In the new comedic film "Linoleum," an Ohio family faces the adventure of a lifetime after a mysterious satellite lands in their yard. The suburban dad, played by comic Jim Gaffigan, takes the opportunity to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut by re-building the machine as his very own rocket ship. Gaffigan and co-star Rhea Seehorn joined Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo at South by Southwest 2022, to chat about the science fiction roles, with the actors noting that they didn't quite understand the jargon. "Jim and I had some late night googling sessions of what we were saying in the, in the scenes, but it was fun," Seehorn said.
OHIO STATE
Austin Chronicle

The Best Music We Saw at SXSW on Monday

Monday of South by Southwest’s music week is typically chill in comparison to the ensuing pandemonium, but when our writers hit the clubs – and a cinema – citywide to sniff out new music and exciting events, there’s ample action to recount. Here are our highlights from day one:
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Review: Jazz re:freshed Outernational Showcase Builds a Tradition of Innovation

While it may not have the notoriety of the Fader Fort or Japan Nite, the Jazz Re:freshed Outernational showcase earns its place on the list of annual SXSW traditions. Though a move to a new venue – the Fourth Street basement space Sellers – following the pandemic may have impacted attendance this year, the gig still attracted a healthy number of eager fans ready to absorb the latest sounds from one of the most excitingly diverse and inspiringly multicultural music scenes on the planet.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Movies
Austin Chronicle

Dio Dreamers Never Die

Rock docs are usually simple. Take the story of an iconic figure in a music genre and make it interesting. But to document the life of one of the most influential rock musicians to have ever lived, and do so while bringing laughs and tears to filmgoers and heavy metal fans? That can be tricky.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Master of Light’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

Not many stories of interrupting generational poverty involve Rembrandt. But in Master of Light, Rosa Ruth Boesten introduces us to George Anthony Morton, who developed his Classical painting skills during a decade in federal prison, then built a career he hopes will help family members see a life for themselves beyond the cycle of poverty, crime and jail. Much is left unsaid in the beautifully shot doc, which will leave inquisitive viewers wanting many more specifics on both the family front and the artistic one. But sacrificing such detail allows Boesten to develop a more intimate emotional portrait of Morton, a...
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Lizzo at SXSW: “It’s Bad Bitch O’Clock”

“I’ve been fighting back tears because this is a dream come true,” said Lizzo, three-time Grammy-winning megastar, beauty icon, and now executive producer of an unscripted Amazon Prime series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premieres March 25. During her SXSW keynote, the once-in-a-generation musician said, “Baby,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shouting Down Midnight’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

About one minute into Shouting Down Midnight, Gretchen Stoeltje’s ardent documentary about Texan lawmakers’ repeated attempts to eliminate access to safe and legal abortions, footage of an older demonstrator appears on screen. The person, whose gray hair peeks out from under a hat, holds up a sign that reads: “I cannot believe I still have to protest this shit.” The short clip, sandwiched between one of former state senator Wendy Davis passionately addressing a crowd of demonstrators and another of protesters presumably marching for the same cause decades earlier, reveals a disconcerting truth about civil rights: They are always under...
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

SXSW Panel Recap: Engineering the Future With Mushrooms and Diamonds

Diamonds, leather, and meat have been consumer favorites for thousands of years, but huge advances in biotechnology have jump started their alternatives and are supercharging the sustainable and conscious market. Now lab diamonds, mushroom leather, and plant-based meat are the future, haters be damned. “People are going to change because...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Comedians and Local Chefs Celebrate the Joy of the Sandwich at SXSW

SXSW loves to cross-pollinate. Any combination of music, movies, and technology will do, and recently comedy and food have come onto the scene. These two newcomers did a dance at Joe DeRosa’s Sandwich Summit: Breaking Bread Over Culinary’s Greatest Creation. Created by DeRosa, the panel featured both comedians...
RESTAURANTS
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts SXSW Week Edition

This, my friends, is what it's all about. A rare opportunity to see two legendary international cult favorites on the same bill. Cymande – subject of the excellent documentary Getting It Back: The Story of Cymande that premiered earlier in the Festival – brings their sublime Rasta-tinged spiritual funk back to the States, where they first opened for Al Green nearly 50 years ago. The nine original members were all Caribbean-born and emigrated to England as part of the Windrush generation, where they released three masterpiece LPs from 1972 to 1974. While Cymande has existed in relative obscurity, their music was covered by bands from Panama to Jamaica in the Seventies and sampled by hip-hop royalty like the Fugees and De La Soul decades later. Stars of the short-lived but brightly burning Seventies Zambian rock scene, the expanded acronym for W.I.T.C.H. says it all: We Intend to Cause Havoc. Led by Zambia's first rock star, Emmanuel "Jagari" Chanda, W.I.T.C.H. casts a mesmerizing spell of fuzzed-out lo-fi psychedelic rock. Jagari is the sole surviving original member of the band – and one of the few living musicians from the entire Zamrock scene – but the 71-year-old frontman has charisma to spare while leading the band's new iteration. Gold Diggers x Aquarium Drunkard have rounded out the bill with a hip curatorial eye, but the can't-miss bands are those you'll likely never have the chance to see again. – Thomas Fawcett.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy