The Boston Celtics will head into California to take on the Golden State Warriors as two of the league’s hottest teams square off on ESPN tonight. Both of these teams are coming into this game very healthy, so there should be some very good matchups tonight. The Celtics are currently in fifth place in the East and just four and a half games back from the leading Heat. The Warriors are third in the West right now but are eight games behind the Suns for first place. With that, it’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Warriors prediction and pick.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO