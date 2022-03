When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO