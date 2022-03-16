ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING NARCOTICS WITH FIREARM

mspnews.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 2 a.m. on March 9, Trooper Ryan Crumbaker, assigned to State Police-Foxboro, was patrolling Route 95 in Sharon. At that time he received a call to respond to a vehicle that was disabled in the middle lane of Route 95 southbound prior to Exit 17 in Sharon. Upon his...

mspnews.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
PUBLIC SAFETY

