TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING NARCOTICS WITH FIREARM

SPENCER — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested a man with multiple drug charges including the trafficking of opioids. Absalom Ulee Alexander Patterson, 25, of Spencer was charged with three counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin for possessing three different types of opioids, totaling about 200 pills. Patterson was also charged with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, misdemeanor possession of a schedule six controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a schedule four controlled substance.
