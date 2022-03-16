ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kuemper, Avalanche power play take care of Kings in 3-0 win

By DAN GREENSPAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fouxl_0egWDhrZ00
1 of 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second consecutive shutout, Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher scored on the power play, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche continued their push for a second straight Presidents’ Trophy by becoming the first team this season to pass the 90-point mark.

Kuemper followed up his 46-save showing in a 3-0 win over Calgary on Sunday by getting his fifth shutout of the season. It was the second time in two months he recorded consecutive shutouts after doing it against Dallas on Feb. 13 and Vegas on Feb. 16.

“He’s playing with a ton of confidence, and it’s pouring over to the rest of our team,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 27 shots for the Kings, who are 1-2-1 in their past four games.

“We’ve got to pick it up a little bit,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “I know we’re missing a lot of guys, but everybody who comes in, we know how good they are and what they can do. We’ve just got to find a way.”

Colorado’s dangerous special teams cashed in on each of its first two power plays, with Nichushkin racing through the slot to put in Rantanen’s centering pass at 6:36 of the first period.

Compher put Colorado ahead 2-0 with 29 seconds left in the second by redirecting Cale Makar’s shot long. Makar was instrumental in the sequence by racing down to break up Anze Kopitar’s short-handed breakaway and forcing his shot wide before the Avalanche got their league-leading 51st goal with the man advantage.

Despite being known for the ability to put the puck in the net, especially on the power play, Colorado looked just as adept in limiting a fast Los Angeles team that’s thrived in accumulating chances to its second-fewest shots this season.

“I think we didn’t really give them anything off the rush, and once we got into the zone we were closing quick, taking away their time and space. And when they were getting shots, they were to the outside and I was able to see them, and the guys did a amazing job in front of me,” Kuemper said.

MAKING MOVES

Defenseman Josh Manson made his Avalanche debut after being acquired from Anaheim in a trade Monday. Manson quickly settled in after eight seasons with the Ducks, finishing with a plus-1 rating, one shot and 10 hits in 18:13 as he hopes to add some grit to a group known for its offensive skill.

“I think they have so much talent here that really all I need to do is just come in and fly under the radar and help keep pushing the team in the right direction,” Manson said before the game. “Doing the little things that I do that a lot of times just go unnoticed, and I think that’s kind of the best way to describe it is if I’m not being noticed, then it’s probably a good thing.”

Colorado made another trade Tuesday, picking up bottom-six forward Nico Sturm from Minnesota in exchange for Tyson Jost. Sturm has nine goals and eight assists in 53 games this season, and his contract frees up some salary-cap space compared to Jost’s if the Avalanche decide to make another acquisition before the trade deadline.

ALL OUT

Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot did not play after sustaining a lower-body injury against Florida on Sunday and is day-to-day. Bjornfot’s absence meant Los Angeles did not have any of its six defensemen that played on opening night in the lineup against the Avalanche.

“As they keep falling out, it gets tougher,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “You get deeper in the batting order and guys end up playing significantly more minutes against opponents that they normally wouldn’t play against, and that catches up to you.”

There could be at least one reinforcement on the way as Alex Edler took contact in practice Tuesday for the first time since breaking his ankle on Dec. 11 and is on track to return by the end of the month.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Bednar said forward Gabriel Landeskog has already had one rehabilitation session after undergoing knee surgery, and Colorado’s leading scorer with 30 goals believes he’ll be ready for the playoffs.

“We’re waiting for our doctors to catch up with the doctor who did the surgery and give us a firm timeline or a projected timeline of when he’ll be back, but Gabe feels good about it,” Bednar said.

Avalanche: At San Jose on Saturday night.

Kings: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Final Visit to Gila River, Penguins Gm 63: Lines, Notes & What to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-9) make their final trip to the Gila River Arena to face the perennially hapless Arizona Coyotes (20-36-4) on Saturday afternoon. Next season, Arizona will begin a three-year residency in a 5,000 seat college hockey arena at Arizona State. The Penguins have won three of their last four, only losing to the Nashville Predators despite significantly outshooting and chancing them.
NHL
NHL

Kings Acquire Defenseman Troy Stecher From Detroit Red Wings

The LA Kings have acquired defenseman Troy Stecher from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Stecher, 27, has posted two points (1-1=2) in 16 games this season with the Red Wings. The 5-10, 185-pound defenseman missed part of the season due to an upper-body injury but returned over a month ago. He has averaged 15:08 time on ice this season.
NHL
WDIO-TV

Minnesota Wild acquire Marc-Andre Fleury

The Minnesota Wild have acquired goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks hours before the NHL trade deadline. Hubbard Broadcasting sister-station KSTP Sports confirmed the three-time Stanley Cup-champion goalie is headed to Minnesota. The Wild has been active in improving the roster through trades over the past...
NHL
The Associated Press

DeBrusk stays in Boston -- perhaps for two more seasons, too

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk agreed a two-year, $8 million contract extension on Monday, hours before the NHL trade deadline, an abrupt change in direction for a player who had requested a trade and been shopped around for months. General manager Don Sweeney said conversations about...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

East up for grabs after ‘arms race’ at NHL trade deadline

Jon Cooper is keenly aware that Tampa Bay’s path to hoisting the Stanley Cup a third consecutive year got more difficult after a series of big trades in recent days. “It’s just looks like the Atlantic’s like one big arms race,” Cooper said after practice Monday. “Everybody’s trying to get that extra edge — whatever they think that is.”
NHL
The Associated Press

Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped a career-high 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, earned his second straight win. Vegas has...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avs’ glaring shortcoming that intensifies the need to acquire Claude Giroux ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Colorado Avalanche are virtually assured of a spot in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they are just going to stand pat ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline. For one, there remains to be some issues that the Avs can address by making a trade or two — and that could even include a plan to go after Philadelphia Flyers star Claude Giroux.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Nico Sturm
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Tyson Jost
fantasypros.com

Pavel Francouz gets 5-3 win on the road against Sharks

Francouz was perfect, playing with a multi-goal lead until just 0:41 left in the second period where he surrendered his first goal of the game to make the game 4-1. Things got a little dicey in the third period when the Sharks cut the lead to just one with 1:25 left to play before the Avalanche closed it out with an empty-netter to end it 5-3.
NHL
theScore

NHL Monday best bets: Predators to pounce on sitting Ducks

Predators (-165) @ Ducks (+140) The wheels have completely come off for the Anaheim Ducks. They have dropped eight of their last 10 games and fallen completely out of the playoff race. There isn't much reason to expect things to turn around. With the Ducks struggling of late, management rightfully...
NHL
FOX Sports

Sharks swim past Coyotes 4-2 with late rally

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Noah Gregor had the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to help the San Jose Sharks rally past the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Sunday night and snap a three-game losing streak. Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Rudolfs Balcers also scored...
NHL
Boston 25 News WFXT

76ers stars Harden, Embiid out for Monday's game vs. Heat

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden were ruled out for Monday night’s Eastern Conference showdown against the Miami Heat due to nagging injuries. Embiid, who entered Monday tied with LeBron James for the NBA lead in scoring (29.8 ppg), is nursing...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Ap#The Colorado Avalanche
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

811K+
Followers
406K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy