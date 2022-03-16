ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hyperspectral sensing and AI pave new path for monitoring soil carbon

By Ana Heck, Florencia Colella
farmersadvance.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANA, IL. — Just how much carbon is in the soil? That’s a tough question to answer at large spatial scales, but understanding soil organic carbon at regional, national, or global scales could help scientists predict overall soil health, crop productivity, and even worldwide carbon cycles. Classically,...

www.farmersadvance.com

