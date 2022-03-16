The Dallas Morning News: Ketanji Brown Jackson deserves a respectful Supreme Court confirmation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
Despite Lindsey Graham’s vocal criticisms of President Biden’s Supreme Court nomination, Ketanji Brown Jackson, “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks he still might vote to confirm her. In fact, Navarro argues that this is an opportunity for Graham to practice what he preaches. On Friday morning,...
President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
The New York Post published a scathing front page Saturday calling out the intelligence officials who deemed its original reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop as "disinformation" after it received vindication Wednesday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional plea to the U.S. Congress for more military aid, President Joe Biden laid out a wide range of weapons and equipment that America will provide to help Ukraine beat back the Russian invasion. Support local journalism...
Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
Heading into the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans have been riding a wave of positive press about their gains among Hispanic voters as Democrats fret about hemorrhaging support from the fast-growing demographic. But while Democrats clearly have a problem, the GOP’s growing support among Latinos is less dramatic than some headlines...
A member of the team that planned the Jan. 6 “Save America” rally preceding the Capitol riot told congressional investigators that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was on a planning call with organizers and discussed obtaining an official permit for a march on the Capitol, Rolling Stone reported Sunday.
Two of the Supreme Court's conservatives said Monday that religious organizations should be fully exempt from nondiscrimination laws and free to hire only people who share their beliefs. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito made their views known as the court declined to take up a dispute over a Seattle...
At the confirmation hearing, Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, also questioned whether incorporating critical race theory into the US legal system is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's "personal hidden agenda."
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rippled across the globe. And some businesses in the United States are facing backlash because of their brand association with Russia. Small business owner Daniel Lerman, who is from Ukraine, told KCBS he’s been getting hate voicemails and texts focused on his California-based business since the start of the invasion.
As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
On March 2, I attended a conservative event at my university. It didn't go well: I had to be hidden in a janitor’s closet as protesters and rioters searched for me. I was later evacuated under police protection. The event was hosted by my student organization, the Young Conservatives...
Gun and ammunition sales in the U.S. have skyrocketed in recent years. And although it may come as a surprise, this trend has supported conservation activities.
That’s because every firearm and bullet produced or imported into the U.S. is subject to an excise tax dedicated to wildlife conservation and restoration. In 1998, these taxes generated about US$247 million in inflation-adjusted apportionments to state fish and wildlife agencies from the federal U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which collects and manages these funds. By 2018, these revenues had more than tripled to $829 million.
These taxes on guns and ammunition sales provide a...
NBC News warns that President Joe Biden’s plan to return to normal from COVID-19 is in jeopardy because Congress won’t give him a few billion more dollars. But normal has already arrived in almost every area of life across the country, and Congress approving more funding won’t change anything.
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge by medical-software maker Epic Systems Corp to an appeals court's decision to slash a $280 million punitive damages award it secured against Tata Consultancy Services for stealing trade secrets. Epic had challenged the 7th U.S. Circuit...
Comments / 0