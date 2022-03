Photo taken Thursday, March 21, 2019 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent / The Enterprise) As a librarian, I’m a huge fan of visiting public, state, academic and genealogical libraries. My husband indulges my whims to explore Carnegie Libraries when traveling on a day trip or from state to state. Just walking into a historical building filled with books makes me feel smarter. The beauty of the walls allow the documents to speak to me as I browse extensive collections in hopes of finding a treasure which will add interest to an ancestor.

