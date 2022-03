England captain Heather Knight says her side "need to be better" after scraping home by one wicket in their must-win clash with New Zealand at the Women's Cricket World Cup. A late collapse of 5-20 almost saw England come up short as they chased down the White Ferns' below-par total of 203 at Eden Park, but Anya Shrubsole kept her cool to hit the winning runs in the 48th over.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO