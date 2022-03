Zebra Technologies announced plans to acquire Matrox Imaging to broaden its portfolio of machine vision solutions. “Customers are increasingly deploying automated solutions to augment their front-line workers, enabling them to focus on more complex, higher value workflows, and machine vision is a key technology to help them get there,” says Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Zebra Technologies. “This acquisition enables us to meet our customer’s evolving needs, regardless of where they are on their automation journey—from capturing and analyzing data to facilitate decision-making to deploying physical automation solutions to accelerate the production and movement of goods and materials. We are excited to welcome the Matrox Imaging team to the Zebra family.”

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO