If our margin for error was minuscule before the game, it’s not existent afterwards. Earlier in the season, we may well have looked at a draw at Sincil Bank as an OK result – we’d certainly have welcomed it last May – but this weekend we needed three points, and only came away with one. For all of the positives – and I do believe there were a few – the simple fact of the matter is that we needed to win, and failed to do so.

