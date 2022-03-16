ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Social media default privacy settings for children would need to be cranked to highest under Australian social media probe calls

By Campbell Kwan
ZDNet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media companies would be required to set the default privacy settings for accounts owned by children to the highest levels and all digital devices sold in Australia would have to contain optional parental control functionalities, under new recommendations made by the federal parliament's social media and online safety committee, which...

www.zdnet.com

