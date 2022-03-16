Your Complete Guide To The Best Music Festivals In 2022

Gwen Stefani doesn’t give a fuck if you like her new makeup brand GXVE (pronounced give) Beauty. She hopes you do, and she thinks you will, but ultimately, Stefani doesn’t need your approval to know that she put out what she believes is some of the best beauty products currently on the market. “You can fight me on this,” Stefani points at me, each of her long, manicured fingers decked out in diamonds. "I’ve never really felt as confident as I do with this project. Any journalist can come in and say, oh another celebrity beauty brand. They’re never gonna touch this. This shit is so real, it’s so authentic, and I don’t mean that in a cocky way, I just mean this is the truth."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO