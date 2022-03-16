ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Your Complete Guide To The Best Music Festivals In 2022

By Maybelle Morgan
Refinery29
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s admit it: despite big hopes, last summer was a bit of a letdown. Restrictions, last-minute cancellations and frankly lacklustre weather completely took the wind out of summer’s sails. #HotGirlSummer was the myth that...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

National Cherry Blossom Festival: Your Ultimate Guide

This year's National Cherry Blossom Festival will be in full bloom, hosting a variety of fully in-person events for the first time since the pandemic started. The festival, which had been virtual over the last two years, will be held in-person this year. When Is Peak Bloom for the Cherry...
WASHINGTON, DC
Time Out Global

Your ultimate Oscars travel guide: 10 spectacular Best Picture locations

Pack a case and take a trip to this year’s Academy Awards prospects. You know who doesn’t get much of a look-in at the Oscars - apart from stunt people and recently, Jack Nicholson? Location scouts. There is no Academy Award for the unheralded, jetlag-riddled job of finding the places that played host to the films of the year. Perhaps there should be. After all, what would Dune be with its Arrakis (actually Jordan) or The Power of the Dog without its turn-of-the-century Montana (aka the South Island of New Zealand)?
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Music Festival Must-Haves, from Tech to Skincare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. You’ve plotted out your summer festival itinerary, and now it’s time to get packing. Whether you’re headed to Coachella, Bonnaroo or Rolling Loud, the most seasoned festgoers might forget a thing or two amid the frenzy of prepping their fashion looks and gear for road trips or long flights. Sunscreen, hats and sunglasses are the most obvious items to check off...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

The Complete Guide to Zodiac Watches

The Zodiac Watch Company's catalog stretches back over 100 years, but today you'll mostly find it looking to its mid-20th century heyday. Dive watches are at the modern brand's core, and you'll find them to feature a mix of serious tool watch vibes, bright colors and solid automatic movements. If you're interested in Zodiac, there's a good chance that you're here for its (Super) Sea Wolf which, alongside Rolex and Blancpain, introduced the world's first commercially available dive watches in 1953.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Glastonbury#Secret Garden Party
Refinery29

For Sleepy Readers Only: $300 Off Your Favorite Saatva Mattress

Super Sale Alert: Get $300 off any $1,000 Saatva mattress purchase. It wouldn’t be Sleep Week without an unbeatable exclusive deal with reader-favorite mattress brand Saatva. This year we scored you the best deal yet: We're talking $300 off any $1,000+ purchase from the eco-friendly mattress-maker. No promo codes are needed, just click through our R29-exclusive link and the discount will be applied at checkout. Just like every other Score, we assure you this is the best deal you'll get on these top-rated mattresses — simply compare it to their current promo of $300 off a $2,500 - $2,999 purchase. Run, don't walk to the checkout because you only have until Monday, March 21 to take full advantage of this rare (and comfortable) shopping opportunity.
LIFESTYLE
Grazia

Your Guide To The Best Gucci Trainers That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Gucci is the brand loved by everyone from Lady Gaga to A$AP Rocky and is responsible for some of the starriest front rows of Milan Fashion Week. Building such a wide fan base is no mean feat, especially in the fickle world of fashion. Gucci trainers have played a large...
APPAREL
Refinery29

15 Trouser Styles To Shake Up Your Spring Outfits

As tempting as it may be to throw on your trusty workout leggings or fleece sweats every morning, warmer weather and an uptick in plans (going back to the office, spring walks with friends) means there's all the more reason to diversify your roster of trousers. Because let's face it,...
APPAREL
Refinery29

The Best Jackets To Get You Through The Most Confusing Time Of Year

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. The season of tank tops and slip skirts...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
Refinery29

Why Makeup — Not Music — Is Gwen Stefani’s First Love

Gwen Stefani doesn’t give a fuck if you like her new makeup brand GXVE (pronounced give) Beauty. She hopes you do, and she thinks you will, but ultimately, Stefani doesn’t need your approval to know that she put out what she believes is some of the best beauty products currently on the market. “You can fight me on this,” Stefani points at me, each of her long, manicured fingers decked out in diamonds. "I’ve never really felt as confident as I do with this project. Any journalist can come in and say, oh another celebrity beauty brand. They’re never gonna touch this. This shit is so real, it’s so authentic, and I don’t mean that in a cocky way, I just mean this is the truth."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Zara’s Spring Collection Is Full Of This Season’s Biggest Trends

A few months after releasing its Studio collection, Zara is back at it again, delivering a drop full of 2022’s top fashion trends. On Thursday, the Spanish retailer released its spring collection, filled with warm-weather fits. Both its Studio line, a more elevated offering from the brand, and regular lineup are putting dopamine dressing to the test. This includes a wide set of spring’s most coveted trends, including colorblocking, corseting, balletcore, platform sandals, and tailored suiting, as well as some staples of the Y2K comeback.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

The Blissful Nighttime Routines Of 8 (Mostly Well-Rested) R29 Editors

Yawn! Welcome to Sleep Week, a seven-day stretch where we source you the best buys in the Zzz-catching business—from editor-vetted bedtime rituals to exclusive mattress deals and more of the internet’s most slumber-worthy scores. Go ahead, hit snooze with us. Skincare routines and fitness commitments get a whole...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music & Arts Festival passes on their way to attendees

The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is just a little over three weeks away from making its grand return. The popular music festival hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. After a long wait, festival-goers will soon be able to once again go into the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. On Monday, The post Coachella Music & Arts Festival passes on their way to attendees appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Refinery29

Light Years Ahead: Why We’re Riding Fashion’s Futurism Wave

In the 1960s, prolific French designer Pierre Cardin famously said "The dresses I prefer are those I invent for a life that does not yet exist.” But our visions of ‘future’ dressing haven’t budged too much in the decades since. Even now, in the age of self-driving cars and space tourism, the rise in 'futuristic dressing' still captures a return rather than a glimpse into what actually lies ahead for us.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

How Second-Skin Tops Are Taking Over

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. The allure of a sheer shirt has stood...
APPAREL
Refinery29

The 10 Best Eyelash Curlers Pros Swear By For Wide-Awake Eyes

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Like primers or setting sprays, eyelash curlers don't...
SKIN CARE
UPI News

'Home Pong' Atari prototype auctioned for more than $270,000

March 21 (UPI) -- An original prototype for Atari's Home Pong video game system was auctioned for more than $270,000 and came from the collection of the landmark game's creator. RR Auction, based in Boston, said the Home Pong prototype, which featured a finished Pong chip in a prototype circuit...
VIDEO GAMES
Refinery29

Black-Owned KweliTV Is Bringing Authenticity & Access To Streaming

In the age of the streaming service, TV and film lovers are spoiled for choice. There are more than 200 different streamers currently available on the market with thousands of different titles to binge. But if you're looking for platforms that cater to a more…melanated experience, the number of offerings decreases drastically. Though conversations about diversity and representation in Hollywood are ongoing, we just aren’t seeing enough significant institutional change in the landscape; Black creatives, actors, and stories are still being put on the back-burner. If you look hard enough, however, there is one corner of the entertainment industry that is all about Black business: kweliTV.
TV & VIDEOS
Refinery29

Get Fired Up For Aries Season With These 15 Unique Gift Ideas

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. "Aries season marks the beginning of autumn, which...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy