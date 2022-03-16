ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Twin Lakes Canal Co. making much-needed repairs

By CLAUDIA ERICKSON Citizen Correspondent
Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn preparation for the coming irrigation season, the Twin Lakes Canal Company has had some busy days repairing some touchy spots along the big ditch that stretches over the miles between Mink Creek and the west side of the valley. There were several issues that needed...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Canal Company Preparing for Short Water Season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As spring approaches the Twin Falls Canal Company says it is preparing for a short irrigation season under the current weather forecast. In an email to KLIX News Radio, Twin Falls Canal Company General Manager Jay Barlogi said preparation is underway for the upcoming 2022 water season as farmers get close to irrigating their fields. So far the water supply for the Twin Falls Canal system is only at 49% reservoir capacity as a result of the last irrigation season depleting the system. Barlogi also noted the current Snow Water Equivalent in the watershed is at around 75 percent of the median. With current conditions the canal company is planning on delaying the start of the irrigation season depending on the weather. Barlogi also said that they'll make reductions in water delivery in the early part of the season to stretch what water they have now into later in the season. In a recent article in the Associate Press, hydrologist David Hoekema, with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said the southern part of the Gem state is headed towards drought. He said it will take more than a average year to recover from the last few years of drought in some areas of the state. The AP reported that in 2021 southern Idaho had seen its driest season since 1924. Last year the Twin Falls Canal Company had to cut back on the amount of water it sent to shareholders to make it to the end of the irrigation season.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Irrigation#Reservoir#Erosion#Uban Construction#Twin Lakes Canal Co#Sinkholes#The Twin Lakes Board
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Canal Co. To Start Deliveries Later, Less Share

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Canal Company will begin water deliveries a little later with reduced shares as the irrigation season begins. The Canal Company announced water deliveries will start off at 5/8 of an inch per share; the typical delivery rate is 3/4 per share in a good water year. Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Jay Barlogi said the Upper Snake River reservoir storage is at 50 percent capacity at this time. The snowpack in the Snake River Basin is at 75 percent of the median. Barlogi said the Canal Company will begin water deliveries several days later than usual to allow more water to fill American Falls Reservoir. According to the Idaho Department of Water Resources, during the most recent Idaho Water Supply meeting data from the Bureau of Reclamation showed the Upper Snake reservoir system is currently at the seventh lowest level it has been in the last 46 years. In addition, some snow monitoring stations recorded new record lows in January and February.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Atlantic City Press

Time for new Lake Lenape dam repair option -- removal?

We wonder how many times the dam that forms 2-mile-long Lake Lenape in Mays Landing has been repaired or replaced. The answer is surely many, since it was built in 1849 by the Mays Landing Water Power Co. to generate power for its cotton mill. Current owners Atlantic County and Hamilton Township are planning to repair it again starting next year.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Citrus County Chronicle

County to discuss developing a disc golf course

Disc golf is popular right now and county commissioners Tuesday will discuss building a course in Beverly Hills for enthusiasts of the sport. The county has two existing courses: one in Floral City and Crystal River. This proposed course would meet the needs of an underserved population in the area,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Herald-Journal

Winter survival for mule deer fawns and elk calves tracking slightly above average

Statewide winter survival for mule deer fawns and elk calves fitted with tracking collars was average to slightly above average through the end of February. “From a statewide perspective, winter survival is tracking very close to what we saw in past two years,” said Toby Boudreau, deer and elk program coordinator for Fish and Game. “If we continue on that trajectory, that’s good news because we ended up with above-average winter survival in both 2019-20 and 2020-21. And every mild winter we can stack together is another step in the right direction for our mule deer herds.”
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Bridges in Dire Need of Repairs

Fetters Mill Bridge in Bryn Athyn decorated for Christmas.Image via Montgomery County Planning Commission. More than 100 bridges in Montgomery County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition – the lowest assessment category – on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Texoma's Homepage

Texas wildfires: TAMFS provides update on fires around the state

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents in the Holliday Area are thankful to still have their homes after a grass fire swept across most of the area covering roughly 1,000 acres. “We responded to 34 fires, for 16,065 acres just yesterday,” Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Regan Reser said. 16,000 with roughly 1,000 of […]
TEXAS STATE
Herald-Journal

Shoshone cultural center will help local economy, elder tells Chamber

A new cultural center for the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation north of Preston is expected to be a place where Shoshone can tell their own history to thousands of local, national and international visitors, said Darren Parry, an elder of the tribe. Parry was the keynote speaker at...
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Logan gets one proposal for plaza-side development

Logan has received a single proposal to purchase and develop two buildings south of the planned new Center Block Plaza downtown, the larger of which must first get a new north wall. Logan Mayor Holly Daines said although she had hoped more bids would be submitted, she looks forward to...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy