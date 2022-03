For years, Google has been tackling the problem of Android apps consuming too much room on smartphones that often lack much storage to begin with. Now it has a new approach. A few years ago, Android started suggesting which infrequently used apps should be uninstalled to free up space on a device. That was good for users but also meant making a choice to remove an app they might have rather stayed where it was. And it also meant developers faced higher uninstalls, possibly only because the user's hardware lacked enough storage space. This is particularly a problem on lower to mid-range Android phones.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO