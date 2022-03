Jakeem Grant, Sr., and the Browns have agreed to a three-year deal worth $13.8 million. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) The former sixth-round pick has turned into a Pro Bowl return man and will be a boost to Cleveland's special teams. The second-team All-Pro from last year is effective as both a kickoff and punt returner and can be used in stunt packages on offense. He does not hold much fantasy value except in the rare league that cares about return stats.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO