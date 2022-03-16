ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Played Hard, but Didn't Get the Result

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penguins opened their three-game road trip by falling to the Predators, 4-1, on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Don't be fooled by the score - the Penguins played real well in this game. "I really liked our energy. I loved our effort," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "I thought...

How Giroux Became a Flyer: A 2006 Draft Retrospective

Any scout worth his salt -- and who is being honest -- will tell you that there's no science to hitting a home run in the NHL Entry Draft. Beyond the rare prodigy along the lines of a Mario Lemieux, Mats Sundin, Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid, choosing a future superstar in the Draft involves no small amount of good fortune as well as a keen eye for talent.
Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
Preview: Can Stars rebound in Montreal after rough night in Toronto?

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Dallas looks to get back on track in the second and final meeting of the season against the Canadiens. Stars (32-23-3, 67 points) vs. Canadiens (16-36-8, 40 points) Time/Location: 6 p.m. CT/Bell Centre - Montreal, QC. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM,...
Lightning acquire F Brandon Hagel, two fourth-round picks from Chicago

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Brandon Hagel, Chicago's fourth-round selection in 2022 and fourth-round pick in 2024 from the Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk, Tampa's first-round selection in 2023 and first-round selection in 2024, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Both first-round picks the Lightning are sending to Chicago are top 10 protected.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES

FLAMES (37-16-7) vs. SABRES (20-33-8) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Sabres:. Points - Tage Thompson (44) Goals -...
Preview: Ducks Back on Home Ice for Matchup with First-Place Panthers

The Ducks return home to the friendly confines of Honda Center tonight, hosting the high-flying Florida Panthers to open a three-game homestand. The Ducks will look to turn the page on a disappointing five-game winless road trip that dropped the club to 27-25-11 (65 points) on the season. TAnaheim is now seven points back of third-place Edmonton for the Pacific Division's third playoff spot.
PREVIEW: Panthers wrap up road trip in Anaheim

The Panthers will look to pick up a few more points before leaving California when they close out their four-game swing out West with a battle against the Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Earning three out of a possible six points through the first three stops on their trip,...
SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE IN IT TO WIN IT'

The buzz around the rink as Jarnkrok and the Flames get set for the Sabres. "It says that we're in it to win it. Obviously, it's exciting. It's exciting times and it's added two really good players. We're just excited right now and we've got to keep winning." ON CHEMISTRY...
Saros makes 35 saves for Predators in win against Penguins

NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 35 saves, and Roman Josi had three assists for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Rookie forward Tanner Jeannot scored his 19th goal, and Colton Sissons had two assists for the Predators (35-21-4), who are...
RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Pride

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers will be showing their support for diversity, inclusion and equality when they host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, March 19 at Rogers Place. Net proceeds of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) online 50/50 will support the MacEwan University's Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD).
Preds Official Podcast: The Trade Deadline, the COO and Breaking Records

Predators Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy Joins the Show; NHL Trade Deadline Approaches as Preds Continue Playoff Push. One of the busiest times of the year has arrived. The NHL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and Predators General Manager David Poile details how he feels about his club. The Preds have a record-breaking night in Philadelphia as the postseason push continues; plus, Predators Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy joins the show for a fun interview to discuss her path to the NHL. Finally, Brooks Bratten and Kara Hammer revive their Josi for Norris campaign and answer listener questions.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Two 1st Round Picks, Two Players for Hagel

Chicago receives two conditional first-round picks, Boris Katchouk & Taylor Raddysh from Tampa in exchange for Brandon Hagel, two fourth-round picks. The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired Tampa Bay's conditional first round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Boris Katchouk (kuh-CHOOK) and Taylor Raddysh (RA-DIHSH) in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago's 2022 fourth round draft pick and 2024 fourth round draft pick.
POSTGAME NOTEBOOK - Caps 7, Jackets 2

It marked the second straight game in which Mantha scored the game's first goal for Washington, and it was his first multi-goal game as a member of the Capitals and his first since Nov. 1, 2019 when he scored twice against the Hurricanes in Carolina while playing with the Detroit Red Wings.
Chances for others emerge after Sens lose Chabot to injury

There are no ifs or buts about it. Replacing Thomas Chabot is an impossible task. But for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Ottawa Senators will have to attempt such a thing. The Sens' star d-man was diagnosed with a fractured right-hand Thursday that likely ends his campaign with...
Hayes, Flyers rally past Predators in Giroux's 1,000th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored a tying goal late in the third period, then assisted Joel Farabee’s game-winner with 1:19 remaining to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after they honored captain Claude Giroux for playing in his 1,000th career regular-season game.
Nasreddine's Notes After Skate | BLOG

EDMONTON - Following an off-day on Thursday, the Devils had hoped to have a full practice on Friday in Edmonton ahead of Saturday's matinee game but an illness sweeping over the team put a wrench in those plans. Nathan Bastian, Jesper Bratt, Dougie Hamilton, Christian Jaros and Tomas Tatar all did not skate due illness in addition to head coach Lindy Ruff.
SAY WHAT: 'GOOD MOVE FOR OUR CLUB'

The Flames react to the Jarnkrok trade following a big win over the Devils. "Good move for our club. Right-hand shot, Play in the Top 9. He's a player that's had to play in playoff races, which is important for our club, I think. "He's a really good, all-around player....
Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 26 - 25 - 8 (60 pts) Kings: 33 - 21 - 8 (74 pts) 12 of the Kings remaining 20 games come against divisional opponents. The following players...
