ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Abuse survivor fears Facebook security plan will allow predators ‘free rein’

By Ryan Hooper
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8y4Q_0egVnNcY00

A campaigner who was sexually abused as a child after being groomed online has urged Facebook to abandon plans she says will weaken protections for vulnerable people and give predators “free rein” to target youngsters.

Rhiannon-Faye McDonald cited her own experience of being preyed upon by an online abuser in an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg , boss of the social media giant.

Facebook has announced plans to introduce end-to-end encryption – so messages can only be accessed and read by the sender and recipient – across the rest of its app messaging platforms by 2023, prompting concerns from campaigners that police and Facebook will not be able to flag harmful or worrying content.

But others say added security is fundamental to protecting personal data.

In her letter, Miss McDonald, who waived her right to anonymity, wrote: “Please don’t turn the lights out on your ability to detect child sex abuse. Your company employs some of the world’s brightest minds and we hope that you will harness that expertise to prioritise finding a solution that protects privacy while not putting children in danger.”

The 32-year-old told the PA news agency: “For me, end-to-end encryption is a really big concern… and I think this perspective from victims and survivors has really been missing from this debate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LC6Ve_0egVnNcY00

Miss McDonald was 13 when she began chatting with a sexual predator posing as a teenage girl, who later persuaded her to send a topless photograph in order to get work as a model.

Within 24 hours, the man, who said he was the girl’s boss, turned up at Miss McDonald’s family home and sexually assaulted her.

Miss McDonald did not tell anybody about what happened, but was contacted by police six months later when they were investigating crimes involving another victim.

Miss McDonald said she is not against the idea of end-to-end encryption, but that she wants safeguards to be put in place effectively meaning Facebook can continue to flag harmful material.

She said: “For me, the biggest concern is that perpetrators are going to be given a place of free rein, they’re going to have places online where they can operate and identify, groom and abuse children where they aren’t going to be caught.

“And there’s nobody that can see what’s happening to step in and identify vulnerable children and prevent them being harmed.”

I still walk down the street sometimes, and look at people and wonder 'Have you seen images of me?'

Rhiannon-Faye McDonald, child abuse survivor

Miss McDonald said she continues to be affected by her ordeal, nearly two decades on.

“There are images of my sexual abuse when I was 13, they exist. I don’t know where they are, I don’t know who’s seen them, I don’t know if they are online. I can’t control them, and I never will be able to control them,” she said.

“And knowing that tech companies have means to detect known child sexual abuse images and remove them is a comfort.”

She praised Facebook for “doing really good work” in reporting child sex abuse material, but warned the company faces taking “backwards steps” and “closing their eyes to abuse” if it introduces end-to-end encryption.

She added: “Every time an image is viewed, the child that is in that image is re-victimised and re-traumatised.

“So I still walk down the street sometimes, and look at people and wonder ‘Have you seen images of me? Do you recognise me from an image that you’ve looked up?’

“It is hugely damaging, the impact of these images. We have a tool that helps us to fight that problem, and end-to-end encryption is going to remove that from our hands.

“So the letter for me is about appealing to Mark Zuckerberg to consider this issue as part of the wider issue around end-to-end encryption, and not to introduce end-to-end encryption until there’s the right safeguards in place to ensure that children can’t be harmed.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Abuse survivor: Victims need to be a ‘human chain of strength’

An abuse survivor and campaigner has said abuse victims need to act as a “human chain of strength” as women across the globe come together to celebrate International Women’s Day.Andrea Aviet, 39, who lives in London, was subjected to coercive control by her ex-husband for several years before escaping with her two children and becoming an advocate for women’s rights.After forging a new life, she said she wanted to use her “bad experience as a source of strength to inspire others to live a life without shame”.She said: “When it’s physical abuse, you actually see the marks and you know...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Marietta Daily Journal

Northern Ireland apologizes to survivors of institutional abuse

BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland have been told they were failed by the state during a long-awaited public apology at the parliament in Belfast. Survivors watched on in the Northern Ireland Assembly chamber as a minute's silence was held before five ministers,...
WORLD
BBC

Westminster attack survivor tells of abuse from online trolls

A survivor of the Westminster terror attack has spoken of the "incredibly disconcerting" abuse he receives from online trolls almost five years later. Travis Frain, 24, suffered serious injuries including a broken leg after he was mown down by a car driven by Khalid Masood on 22 March, 2017. Footage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
BBC

Brandon Lewis welcomes apology to abuse survivors

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has welcomed the apology victims of historical abuse will receive from political parties on Friday. Mr Lewis told the House of Commons "it was only right they are now receiving an apology for the abhorrent abuse they suffered". He added that for many years "voices...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Installs Hidden Camera in Son's Bedroom

When does curiosity cross the line into criminal territory?. Parents are meant to do all they can to protect their children from harm. They may instill rules, put boundaries in place, and even create restrictions in regards to technology or privileges. With that said, when children become adults at 18, they no longer need to follow the orders of their parents. But what if a parent is hell-bent on controlling their child to the bitter end?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Molestation#Child Abuse#Free Rein
International Business Times

Facebook Allows Calls For Violence Against 'Russian Invaders'

Facebook has temporarily eased its policy on violent speech after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, allowing statements like "death to Russian invaders" but not credible threats against civilians, the tech giant said Thursday. Moscow's internationally condemned attack on its neighbor has provoked unprecedented sanctions from Western governments and businesses, but also...
INTERNET
Distractify

TikToker Notices Weird Detail on U.S. Dollar Bills That People Can’t Unsee Now

There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Independent

‘Tragic ending’ to ‘beautiful love story’: American killed in Ukraine flew into war zone to help sick partner

The family of James “Jimmy” Hill says despite the impending war, he refused to postpone his trip to Ukraine last month to bring medical treatment to his longtime partner Irina Teslenko, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis.Mr Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv this week, as Ms Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital.His family says she and her mother are trying to leave the city, but because of her condition they would need an ambulance to help and it was unclear when or if that could happen.In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
insideedition.com

Ukrainian Immigrant Barraged With Hate Mail, Threats Because His California Business Has 'Russian' in Its Name

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rippled across the globe. And some businesses in the United States are facing backlash because of their brand association with Russia. Small business owner Daniel Lerman, who is from Ukraine, told KCBS he’s been getting hate voicemails and texts focused on his California-based business since the start of the invasion.
Upworthy

Boy who fled Ukraine with just a phone number written on his hand reunites with mom

A Ukrainian boy made headlines earlier this month for crossing the border into Slovakia all by himself and now, he has been reunited with his mom and grandma. Slovakian police confirmed the emotional reunion on their official Facebook page. Hassan, the 11-year-old boy, went viral earlier this month after he made the long arduous journey to Slovakia on his own, with nothing but a phone number scribbled on his hand. Slovakian authorities posted about the journey that ended in reuniting the family. They thanked police officers on both sides of the border for helping the family cross over and reunite with the boy. "Mom, grandma, and five siblings are all well, together and safe. Thank you to all who help refugees from Ukraine," read the post.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

556K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy