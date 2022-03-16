ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USL Championship Glance

By Sportradar
 5 days ago

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. New York Red Bulls II at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Loudoun at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m. Charleston at Detroit City FC, 4 p.m. San Antonio at LA Galaxy II, 7 p.m. Hartford at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Oakland at...

The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas' NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Colorado State
The Hollywood Reporter

Canada, Georgia Benefit Most from California Runaway Productions

Roughly half of the projects that applied for but didn’t receive tax credits to shoot in California from 2015 to 2020 chose to film elsewhere, costing the state $7.7 billion in economic activity, 28,000 jobs and over $350 million in state and local taxes. According to a new study commissioned by the Motion Picture Association, a trade body for the major studios, runaway productions generated over $3 billion in spending in areas the projects went to. The most popular destinations were Canada, Georgia, and New Mexico.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Brady Movie, Jerry Seinfeld Comedy Among Films Nabbing California Tax CreditsThe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

ESPN pauses coverage of women's basketball match in protest at Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Impact of Eli Holstein's Decommitment from Texas A&M

Texas A&M lost their quarterback commit in the 2023 class on Friday as Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein announced he’d be backing off his pledge to the Aggies, following recent interest from some schools like Alabama, Oregon and in-state LSU, among others. With Holstein no longer in...
COLLEGE SPORTS

