USL Championship Glance

Roughly half of the projects that applied for but didn’t receive tax credits to shoot in California from 2015 to 2020 chose to film elsewhere, costing the state $7.7 billion in economic activity, 28,000 jobs and over $350 million in state and local taxes.
According to a new study commissioned by the Motion Picture Association, a trade body for the major studios, runaway productions generated over $3 billion in spending in areas the projects went to. The most popular destinations were Canada, Georgia, and New Mexico.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Brady Movie, Jerry Seinfeld Comedy Among Films Nabbing California Tax CreditsThe...
Comments / 0