The reopening of the Russian stock market this week will likely not trigger widespread turmoil, according to an economic expert. "In my view, many movers and shakers in the market have already factored in these parameters over the past week to manage their exposure to the Russian market, but markets around the world, particularly Europe, Asia and the U.S., will undergo an adjustment period," Anthony Kim, a research fellow in economic freedom at the Heritage Foundation, told FOX Business.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO