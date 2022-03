Oil dropped as negotiations between Ukraine and Russia appeared to grow more substantive and China imposed a lockdown on an entire province to stem the spread of Covid-19. Futures in New York closed 5.8% lower on Monday, dipping below $100 a barrel intraday for the first time since March 1st. Brent also shed over 5%. A further round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials focused on a potential ceasefire with an immediate withdrawal of troops and security guarantees, Ukraine negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO