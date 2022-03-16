ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Roach: Is high CRP cause for concern?

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Dear Dr. Roach • For the past six years, every time I have my annual labs done, my CRP has been very high. Normal range is listed as 0-3 mg/L. My results have consistently been 7-10 mg/L or more. When I express concern that this is listed as putting me at...

Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Medication for low blood pressure not necessary

Dear Dr. Roach: My husband, 75, has low blood pressure. His cardiologist has given us a blood pressure monitor to use at home every morning, and the readings are sent directly to the doctor’s office. His readings vary anywhere from 98/62 to more normal readings such as 116/70, but most are on the lower side, closer to 98 to 105 for the top number.
HEALTH
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Decongestants: A cause and cure for blocked eustachian tubes

Dear Dr. Roach: At a recent visit with my ear, nose and throat doctor, he commented that frequent use of antihistamines with decongestants can lead to blocked eustachian tubes. Is that statement correct?. I live where the humidity is often above 75%, and I use over-the-counter antihistamines with decongestants nearly...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent drug recalls

Here are seven recalls drug companies issued in February, as listed by the FDA. 1. Family Dollar recalled numerous drug products on Feb. 18 due to the presence of rodents at a distribution center. 2. TCP Hot Acquisition on Feb. 16 recalled all lots of its ​​Sure and Brut aerosol...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: The effectiveness of vaccines is complicated

Dear Dr. Roach: I was wondering if you could explain why some vaccinations seem to completely protect against a disease, while others do not. For example, smallpox was completely eradicated by vaccination, and the hepatitis B vaccine is good for life and 98% to 100% effective, according to the World Health Organization. Yet we need to have the flu vaccine each year. I understand that is partly due to different strains of flu that come through, and of course we have the coronavirus vaccine, which ... I hope you can see where this question is going. I think an understanding of the vaccines we have and how they work would be extremely beneficial to all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
State
Virginia State
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Fainting is more likely as we age

Dear Dr. Roach: I recently fainted for the first time in my life, requiring a trip to the emergency room. There I was diagnosed with acute syncope. I am 95 years old and in pretty good health, with my numbers being all good. My blood pressure and heart rate are fine. I walk and exercise a little every day, and I have had three cardiac stents. What can I do to prevent such attacks in the future? I was advised that this episode resulted from dehydration, so I am drinking two to three glasses of water a day. This was a very scary experience.
HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Double tinnitus is not an indication of brain damage

Dear Dr. Roach • Years ago, when I was in combat, there was a very close explosion. The blast hit my left side and I almost immediately noticed hearing a very mild ringing noise in my left ear. Within a short period of time, it became louder and constant. Through research, I deduced that I had tinnitus. My question is this: Sometimes I hear two separate ringing tones/pitches at the same time in that ear. Is that an indication of tinnitus in the left ear plus possible brain damage? Can two separate tones in the same ear at the same time be caused by tinnitus? — M.W.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
KEYC

Bird flu could be cause for concern to poultry farmers

High gas prices are prompting many people to adjust their commutes. Joshua Eckl with the latest on the precipitation moving into the area. Cornhole tournament benefits local woman battling cancer. Updated: 11 hours ago. KEYC News Now This Morning Recording.
AGRICULTURE
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study out of Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Recent genetic study shows that people with one specific blood type are more likely to develop serious Covid-19 condition compared to others

Following the Covid-19 winter wave that resulted with new daily record high numbers driven by the Omicron variant, America is currently in a calmer period with low and steady numbers. Hospitals are finally relived by the several-month-long pressure by the virus and almost every American now lives in an area where they can stop wearing masks indoors, as per the updated CDC’s mask guidelines that also apply for schools.
PUBLIC HEALTH

