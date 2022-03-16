Jimmy Kimmel Is Ecstatic About the Possibility of Permanent Daylight Savings (Video)

Saturday Night Live took it to the hoop against Fox News’s biggest Vladimir Putin cheerleaders during the cold open. At the Mar-a-Lago-hosted “Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration,” Kate McKinnon played Laura Ingraham smirking in a viper-red sheath alongside Alex Moffat giving blisteringly good Tucker Carlson. Sure, she may have called the embattled president of Ukraine “pathetic,” and he wanted his viewers to consider that American liberals were an enemy more more dastardly than Putin. But they’d come together for a night of fundraising for the true victims of the war: the oligarchs. “We need to think about the babies,” beseeched a dead-eyed McKinnon, “their sugar babies. Who will pour vodka in their mouths?” Cecily Strong and Mikey Day, as a shrill Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., “the real Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” yelled a few bars of “Shallow.” James Austin Johnson—let this man graduate from his audition tape!—gave a lounge-y rendition of “My Funny Valentine” in honor of his genius buddy Putin. One song would have sufficed, but this week’s target was a solid hit.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO