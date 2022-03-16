ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Is Ecstatic About the Possibility of Permanent Daylight Savings (Video)

By Ross A. Lincoln
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Like almost everyone else in America, Jimmy Kimmel is thrilled by the news that America might finally ditch the stupid, weekend-ruining, possibly physically dangerous twice yearly time shift between Standard and Daylight Savings Time. And he celebrated it during his opening monologue Tuesday night. He also lightly dinged the...

