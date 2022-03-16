ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru's Castillo Comes Out Fighting After Impeachment Vote, Slams 'Institutional Crisis'

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday rejected allegations of corruption and told Congress, which passed a motion to impeach him earlier this week https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-congress-approves-impeachment-trial-against-castillo-2022-03-14, that all branches of government are in crisis right now. "Peru is going through an institutional crisis without precedent," Castillo said in a rare...

