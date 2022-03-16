Peru's Castillo Comes Out Fighting After Impeachment Vote, Slams 'Institutional Crisis'

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO