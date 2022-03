From the day Matt Rosendale took office he has proven he does not understand the role of a Congressman, which is to represent his constituents. Just recently he voted against supporting Ukraine against Putin. The U.S. House of Representatives, with tremendous unity, bipartisanship and patriotism voted 426 to 3 to demand the immediate withdrawal of Putin’s forces from Ukraine. Rosendale voted with two other of the weakest members of Congress against the bill. Rosendale stated that the U.S. has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of Ukraine in their conflict. Recently Rosendale and fellow Representative Paul Gosar proposed denying aid to Ukraine until a 30-foot wall is built on our southern border. His newsletter shows him uncomfortably riding horseback at the border.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO