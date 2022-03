PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For a group of volunteers in Phoenix, their concerns with this war in Ukraine aren’t just about gas prices, the stock market or politics. For them, it’s personal. They have loved ones in Ukraine who are just trying to survive. “My mom is in the states, but then the rest of my family is over there,” said Anastasia Glazunova. “It’s definitely been difficult kind of feeling helpless and not being able to do anything. They’re basically trying to hide. They’re in pretty dangerous areas.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO