ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

New Zealand to 'welcome the world back' as tourism restarts

By NICK PERRY
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJJur_0egVbtHc00
New Zealand Tourism Passengers arrive at Auckland's International Airport, in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her nation is "ready to welcome the world back" with most tourists allowed to return by May as the nation continues to ease its coronavirus restrictions. (Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP) (Michael Craig)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday her nation was “ready to welcome the world back” with most tourists allowed to return by May as the nation continues to ease its coronavirus restrictions.

The announcement bought forward the date that tourists from countries including the U.S., Canada, Britain and much of Europe can visit from the previously announced date of October.

International tourism used to account for about 20% of New Zealand’s foreign income and more than 5% of GDP.

But when the pandemic began, New Zealand enacted some of the world's strictest border controls and tourism evaporated. The measures were initially credited with saving thousands of lives and allowed New Zealand to eliminate or contain several outbreaks.

But with the omicron variant now spreading throughout the country, the border restrictions have become largely irrelevant.

Ardern said the move would boost the economy.

“Closing our border was one of the first actions we took to stop COVID-19 over two years ago, and its reopening will spur our economic recovery throughout the remainder of the year," she said.

Under the new timeline, tourists from Australia will be able to visit from April 12 and tourists from other visa-waiver countries can visit from May 1. Tourists from non-waiver countries — including India and China — will need to wait longer, unless they already have valid visitor visas.

Tourists must be vaccinated and test negative for the virus before leaving their home country and again after arriving in New Zealand.

“I know from visiting tourism operators, and talking to their staff, how tough these past two years have been,” Ardern said. “And not only because of the massive loss of tourism revenue, but because we lost something we derived so much of our identity from.”

New Zealand is renowned for its beautiful scenery and adrenalin-inducing adventure tourism. The announcement comes as a timely boost to ski fields trying to plan for the upcoming Southern Hemisphere winter.

“Tourism operators finally have confirmation they can get back to business,” said Ann-Marie Johnson, a spokesperson for Tourism Industry Aotearoa. “Tourism was the first industry to be affected by the pandemic and will be the last to recover. Tourism operators both large and small have made huge sacrifices but can now focus on rebuilding their businesses."

Over the past couple of weeks, New Zealand has been reporting about 20,000 new virus cases each day, its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began. The nation's COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday became the latest high-profile person to test positive.

But experts expect the omicron outbreak to fade quickly from its peak, as it has in many other countries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

New Zealand is reopening to the world much sooner than expected

Get ready to say Kia Ora to New Zealand again as the country is reopening its borders to the world much sooner than expected. After two years closed off to the rest of the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Jacinda Ardern decided enough was enough. “We’re ready to welcome the world back,” she declared. “New Zealand will be ready with open arms.”
INDIA
frommers.com

New Zealand Finally Reopening to Vaccinated Travelers

Destinations around the world are lifting mask mandates and even vaccine requirements. And now a major milestone on the way to a full reopening of travel has been reached Down Under. The government of New Zealand, which has maintained some of the world's tightest border restrictions since the start of...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
Person
Chris Hipkins
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tourism#Economy#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
New Zealand
Country
India
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Country
China
Daily Breeze

Travel: Going to Europe during the pandemic? Plan for the unexpected

The allure is there — lower priced flights, hotels, smaller crowds. These conditions enticed us to Spain for winter break. My fiancé Megan and I just can’t resist the call for a travel adventure, but still remain cautious regarding COVID-19 guidelines. Our ultimate goal was to road trip Spain’s various cities, enjoy the architecture, food and culture, all while dodging the possibility of contracting COVID. While a majority of our goals were met, some were not.
TRAVEL
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
Thrillist

Puerto Rico COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted for U.S. Travelers Starting March 10

On March 10, Puerto Rico will drop some of its strictest travel restrictions for visitors coming from the United States. The island follows other destinations, including Hawaii, to relax or change COVID-19 guidelines in recent weeks. Domestic travelers will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or take a COVID-19 test before arrival. These changes were announced through Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s official tourism site.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Ireland ends all COVID-19 restrictions for incoming travelers

Ireland has removed all coronavirus restrictions for traveling into the country, which means arrivals no longer need to present a COVID-19 certificate or complete a passenger locator form. The rules requiring COVID-19 certificates and a passenger locator form for travel to Ireland were dropped on Sunday, March 6. International travelers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebrag.com

Jetstar has a huge sale on both domestic and international flights

Another day, another enticing airline sale. Following swiftly in the footsteps of Virgin Australia’s sale comes Jetstar with a huge sale on domestic and international flights. The airline is putting over 600,000 seats on sale, yet more proof that the travel industry is well and truly returning to some...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy