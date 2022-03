At the annual UC Berkeley ASUC Mandatory Elections Meeting on Tuesday, members of the Elections Council rattled through election bylaws, campaign finance rules and more. Elections Council chair Ananya Narayanan and assistant chair Victoria Vera kicked off the meeting with a brief roadmap of the elections season and important dates for senators and voters. Students may vote online through CalLink from April 4 to 6 or at in-person polling stations with proper identification, and the tabulations ceremony will take place online and in Wheeler Hall on April 8.

