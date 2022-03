Restaurant inspections for March 16

Loves Travel Stop

201 Loves Drive

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 0

Holly Cakes

23 S. Central Park Plaza

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 1

Details: Buildup on dry ingredients.

Family Dollar

848 S. Main St.

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 2

Details: Both restrooms (toilets, sinks) soiled; floor in store room and restrooms with dirt buildup.

Westfair Christian Academy

14 Clarke Drive

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 0

Heritage Health

873 Grove St.

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 1

Details: Baseboards in kitchen in bad condition. Floor with food debris under equipment and missing tiles in kitchen.

El Patron

901 W. Morton Ave.

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 2

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 2

Details: Open drinks on prep table (corrected on site); prepared food not properly labeled with discard dates; food handlers without proper hair restraints; outside Dumpster area with spillage.



Applebee's

1721 W. Morton Ave.

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 3

Details: Buildup in reach-in refrigerators; trash containers soiled; missing grout on floor tiles, walls, trim with buildup in kitchen and dining room.

Steak N Shake

1960 W. Morton Ave.

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 2

Details: Buildup on refrigerators, shelves in entire kitchen; buildup on floor, floor drains, walls in the entire kitchen.

Dunkin Donuts

109 E. Morton Ave.

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 1

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 5

Details: Food handlers changing gloves, preparing food, changing task without washing hands; employees without proper hair restraints; excessive buildup on equipment in kitchen; outside Dumpster area in bad condition and observed with excessive garbage on the ground/concrete; floors, floor drains, baseboards in the entire kitchen observed with excessive buildup of dirt and debris.

Head West Subs

401 S. Main St.

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 1

Details: Stainless steel prep table with broken shelf.

Dollar General

235 W. Walnut St.

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 0

Domino's Pizza

302 W. Morton Ave.

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 2

Details: Excessive food debris in bottom of ovens, also spillage in reach-in refrigerator; excessive dirt/debris on floor under all equipment in kitchen, also sauce splash on ceiling (repeat violation).

Waverly School District

499 W. Elm St., Waverly

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 1

Details: Dust buildup on vent covers, ceiling tiles and peeling paint in kitchen area.

Waverly Gas Mart

405 W. Elm St., Waverly

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 1

Details: Missing trim on wall by walk-in cooler.

Wagon Wheel Tavern

134 W. State St., Waverly

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 0

Poppie's Coffee Corner Cafe

199 N. Pearl St., Waverly

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 2

Details: Improper thawing methods being used; buildup on all cabinets.

Morgadilly's Bar

220 S. Miller St., Waverly

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 1

Details: Toilets soiled in both restrooms.

Dollar General

3405 Illinois Route 104, Waverly

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 0

Casey's

241 W. Elm St., Waverly

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 1

Details: Sugar cookies without proper ingredient labels.

The 104 Grill

997 Illinois Route 104, Meredosia

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 3

Details: Food handler without proper hair restraint; buildup on equipment in kitchen; buildup on floors/walls in kitchen.

South Side Restaurant

215 Main St., Meredosia

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 3

Details: Sticky buildup on salt/pepper shakers; buildup on floor under equipment in kitchen; grease buildup on hood system.

Reapproach

214 Main St., Meredosia

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 1

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 3

Details: Test kit for sanitizer not provided or used; buildup on shelves, refrigerators, fryers; buildup on walls/baseboards, floor under equipment in kitchen.

Meredosia-Chambersburg School District

830 Main St., Meredosia

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 0

Dollar General

980 Illinois Route 104

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 1

Details: Dirt/dust and dead gnats on lights in front part of store.

Casey's

724 Main St., Meredosia

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Number of Good Retail Practice violations: 2

Details: Buildup on fryer, utility drawers and oven; excessive buildup on floors in all walk-in coolers, under all equipment in kitchen and store rooms.

Andrews Mart

891 Main St., Meredosia

Purpose of inspection: Routine

Number of Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 1

Number of Repeat Risk Factor/Intervention violations: 0

Details: Hot water not provided in ladies restroom.