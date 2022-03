Drew Timme went viral on Saturday night for the great interview he gave after Gonzaga’s comeback win over Memphis. Gonzaga trailed Memphis by 10 at the half and by as many as 12, but it came back to tie the game and win it 82-78. Timme was a monster and led Gonzaga with 25 points and 14 rebounds. He shot 10-of-16 in the game.

