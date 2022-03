Eshelman agreed Monday with the Padres on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The owner of a 5.77 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 4.4 K-BB% over 98.1 career innings, Eshelman has been far from effective over parts of three seasons in the big leagues. Even so, the 27-year-old right-hander at least brings value to the Padres by adding to the organization's starting pitching depth, which is no small thing after the MLB club struggled to trot out four healthy starters late in the second half of the 2021 campaign. San Diego should at least head into Opening Day with five healthy starters, so Eshelman will likely report to Triple-A El Paso before big-league camp comes to a close.

