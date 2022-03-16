ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Fuels comeback win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Vatrano scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks. Vatrano tied...

www.cbssports.com

KESQ

Pointer fuels LSU’s 83-77 comeback win over Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer capped a 26-point performance with a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute, and No. 3 seed LSU rallied from 10 points down in the final 4:42 to outlast Jackson State 83-77 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Jailin Cherry scored 24 for LSU. Jackson State’s winning streak stopped at 21 and LSU prevented what was nearly the first victory by a No. 14 seed or a Southwestern Athletic Conference team in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Miya Crump scored 21 points for Jackson State (23-7), which erased a 17-point deficit in the third quarter and pulled further ahead in the fourth. Ameshya Williams-Holliday also had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning re-acquire former first-round pick Riley Nash

The Tampa Bay Lightning have brought back forward Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes via trade in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Monday. Tampa Bay lost Nash on waivers to the Coyotes earlier in the season. Nash, after clearing waivers, will report to the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Paul Campbell: Heads to minors

The Marlins optioned Campbell to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Campbell was one of four pitchers on the 40-man roster that the Marlins dispatched to minor-league camp Monday, as Braxton Garrett, Jordan Holloway and Daniel Castano also received the boot. A Rule 5 selection last offseason, Campbell spent the entire 2021 campaign on Miami's roster and turned in a 6.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 26.2 innings.
MLB
Frank Vatrano
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Panthers CB Jaycee Horn continues to burn up the comeback trail

The Carolina Panthers’ cornerbacks room got a big boost this weekend with the return of its leader in Donte Jackson. But the boosting didn’t stop there. On Sunday, CEO of Sweet Feet Sports Performance and defensive back specialist Oliver Davis II posted a clip of his workout with Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. And Horn, who continues to inch ever closer to taking the NFL gridiron once again, is moving like a finely-tuned machine.
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Panthers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Claimed by Cardinals

Naughton was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Naughton will remain on a 40-man roster after being designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. He hasn't done anything to suggest he deserves an Opening Day roster spot, as he recorded a 6.35 ERA and 12:14 K:BB in his major-league debut last season.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS

