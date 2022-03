This article will feature my February dividend income summary and the insane dividend increases we received in 2022. February was a blur! Time sure flies, especially when you are a dividend investor. The beauty of dividend investing is that no matter how busy you are and what you have going on, the dividend checks continue to come. Dividend income is a truly passive form of income and we love it! Each month, we publish our results. This article will feature my February dividend income summary and the insane dividend increases we received in 2022!

