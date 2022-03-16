Letter: Putin respects only force

Russian forces massed in a column north-west of Kyiv have made “little progress” and are “suffering continued losses” at the hands of Ukraine’s military, a UK intelligence update has claimed. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also accused Russia of deploying conscript troops to Ukraine and said Vladimir Putin will have to draw from across his forces “and other sources to replace his losses”.Russia has admitted that conscript soldiers have been sent into Ukraine and that some have been captured by Ukrainian troops. Vladimir Putin had vowed that conscripts would not be used and that Russian forces would rely on professional troops. But Moscow’s...

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO