There’s very little question that yellow perch are Lake Erie’s favorite fish on the table. Crisp, brown fillets touched with tartar sauce disappear from plates like magic when they appear, leaving smiles of appreciation, and one of the prime times to take Maumee Bay perch is right now. That action should improve through April, remain steady well into September, and peak again come October and into November. With the big lake’s perch population very good to excellent, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t head forth and catch a limit of these pretty and good eating fish. It’s definitely not a difficult business.

FISHING ・ 4 DAYS AGO