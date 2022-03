Now is the time to plant some frost-tolerant perennials such as the seeds of columbine, pansies, sweet alyssum, sweet peas and veronica directly into the cold ground. The secret to direct sowing into the ground is to work or loosen up the soil first so the seedlings can put down roots and to protect the seeds and the seedlings from birds and slugs. In Western Washington, tiny slugs are hatching this month and they lie just under the soil waiting for sweet seedlings to sprout. The new sprouts are eaten overnight and newbie gardeners blame the lack of seed germination for the failure when actually it is hungry slug determination.

TACOMA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO