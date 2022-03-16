ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Vegan: going down the rabbit hole with Netflix's latest bizarre true-crime series

By Michael Hogan
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome vegans have occasional lapses. They might have cow’s milk in their coffee when nobody’s looking, crack the odd egg into a recipe or have a hangover weakness for bacon sandwiches, perhaps while making airy excuses about being “flexitarian”. Not many naughty vegans are accused...

The True Story Behind Netflix's New Docuseries Bad Vegan

Get ready to feast your eyes. From the producers of Tiger King and Chris Smith, who directed Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Netflix's latest documentary, Bad Vegan, is bound to satisfy the appetite of true crime cravers come its premiere on March 16. The docuseries chronicles the true...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Netflix Doc ‘Bad Vegan’ Tells a Culinary Crime Story, but Can’t Locate the Truth: TV Review

Netflix has once again found a criminal case whose oddity, extremity, and seeming delusion make for an interesting story. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” — the director of which, Chris Smith, executive produced “Tiger King” and helmed “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” both previously on the streamer — certainly has that to its credit. Sarma Melngailis, a celebrated raw-food chef with a burgeoning restaurant under her control, fell from a perch atop the New York culinary establishment after draining her restaurant’s funds to pay her husband Anthony Strangis, eventually going on the lam with him before being discovered in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, after the couple ordered — irony alert — a Domino’s pizza.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Is the Meat Suit in Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan’?

Netflix’s new docu-series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is the story of a vegan chef and restaurant owner, Sarma Melngailis, whose New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine was a dining destination, until the restaurant abruptly closed and Sarma and her mysterious new husband, Shane Fox, disappeared. In the show’s trailer which sets up the story, the off-screen interviewer asks Pure Food & Wine manager Bonnie Crocker during an interview, “Do you know about the meat suit?” to which Crocker responds, “What is the meat suit. Oh no, what is the meat suit? I’m gonna need a minute.” That’s the question, friends. That. Is. The. Question. In this story about a woman whose new husband not only destroys her thriving, high-profile business but also promises her immortality, what the hell does a meat suit have to do with anything?
TV SERIES
Telegraph

TODAY.com

Where is Sarma Melngailis, Netflix’s ‘Bad Vegan,’ now?

True crime devotees are sinking their teeth into another Netflix docu-series. This time, a vegan restaurateur’s fraud is the meat of the matter. "Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives." is a four-part docu-series following the criminal case of Sarma Melngailis, co-founder of celebrity-favorite Pure Food and Wine as well as the "it" girl of New York’s early-aughts food scene.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Primetimer

Celebs Brave the Jungle in Beyond the Edge, Netflix Exposes the Bad Vegan

Not to be confused with I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, nine celebrities fight to survive in the dangerous jungles of Panama in the new reality series Beyond the Edge, premiering tonight on CBS. Also today: Netflix tells the stranger-than-fiction tale of the celebrity restaurateur who became known as the “Vegan Fugitive,” Temptation Island returns for Season 4 with a three-network premiere, and Evan Rachel Wood wraps her two-part, two-night HBO documentary Phoenix Rising. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
TV SERIES
Mashed

Popculture

The Daily Sun

Telegraph

IndieWire

‘Bad Vegan’ Director on the Idea Behind the Netflix Series’ Biggest Creative Swing

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.”] If you’re unpacking the truth behind one of New York’s most confounding public sagas, sometimes it’s best to go straight to the source. To get a better idea about the truth behind the rise and unceremonious end of Manhattan raw food eatery Pure Food and Wine, “Bad Vegan” director Chris Smith spoke to former restaurant owner Sarma Melngailis. “On this one, it was really sitting down with Sarma. We did an eight-hour interview, just to get a sense of what this was...
TV SERIES
Thrillist

Is the 'Bad Vegan' Dog Immortality Cult Real?

There aren’t many pet owners on the planet who wouldn’t wish that their animal buddy would live forever, but no amount of bargaining with a higher power, TikTok followers, or money will make it so. But in one of the more bizarre details in Netflix’s latest wild true-crime docuseries Bad Vegan from Tiger King producer and Fyre director Chris Smith, former New York City raw vegan restaurateur Sarma Melngailis, nicknamed the “vegan Bernie Madoff,” becomes convinced that her beloved rescue pitbull Leon would be immortal if she kept siphoning money from her savings and restaurant earnings to her con-artist husband Shane Fox, real name Anthony Strangis, in order to please a shadowy deity. It’s even something that Netflix itself has latched onto as marketing for the series, creating a website and Instagram for a fictional New Age-y company Perpetual Pup promising a “revolutionary, non-scientific, patent-pending process rooted in trust and love in the Universe” that will keep your pets from death’s door.
ANIMALS

