Bad Vegan: going down the rabbit hole with Netflix's latest bizarre true-crime series

Netflix’s new docu-series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is the story of a vegan chef and restaurant owner, Sarma Melngailis, whose New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine was a dining destination, until the restaurant abruptly closed and Sarma and her mysterious new husband, Shane Fox, disappeared. In the show’s trailer which sets up the story, the off-screen interviewer asks Pure Food & Wine manager Bonnie Crocker during an interview, “Do you know about the meat suit?” to which Crocker responds, “What is the meat suit. Oh no, what is the meat suit? I’m gonna need a minute.” That’s the question, friends. That. Is. The. Question. In this story about a woman whose new husband not only destroys her thriving, high-profile business but also promises her immortality, what the hell does a meat suit have to do with anything?

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO