ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Storybook Ending? Old ‘News and Review’ Building To Reopen As Sacramento Library

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agwY4_0egVFtHU00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a new headline for an old building in the city.

The Sacramento News and Review moved out. Now, a new owner — the Sacramento Public Library — is moving in.

Sacramento Public Library Director Peter Coyl showed off the massive space that is soon to be transformed from an old newsroom into the newest city library.

Staff is already using the building as a logistics hub to disperse books.

“We’re really looking forward to having the construction begin,” Coyl said.

The building has 18,000 square feet of space. Much of it will be renovated to meet the needs of a modern library and community center.

One area that won’t be touched during the transformation is a wall display of old Sacramento News and Review front pages going back years. The library plans to keep the display up and intact.

Outside, the Sacramento News and Review signage is still up. The paper moved out during the pandemic when it switched to online-only publications.

The building’s new chapter is one News and Review Publisher Jeff von Kaenel approves.

“I’m a big lover of libraries and the fact that our building that we put a lot of love into is now going to be a library is great,” von Kaenel said.

Daniel Savala is executive director of the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership. He’s been trying to revive the once-bustling corridor that now has empty lots and boarded up buildings. The new library will be a new civic amenity.

“It’s people, it’s bringing people to Del Paso Boulevard,” Savala said. “It’s not the whole answer. It’s not the one thing that’s going to change Del Paso Boulevard but it’s part of it.”

The newspaper may have moved out, but this building’s story has not come to the end.

“I think it can serve as a library forever,” Coyl said.

There is another tribute planned by the library to the Sacramento News and Review. Director Coyl says they will display a few old News and Review newspaper racks in the building, too.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

The House You Can’t Live In: Sky-High Art Project Approved For West Sacramento River Waterfront

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This week, West Sacramento city leaders approved a new public art project that could soon have people doing a double-take. A lot is going on along the West Sacramento River Waterfront: new housing, new office space and a proposed new I Street bridge. “Little by little, we are taking a look at what we can do to revitalize that area,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. But you’ll have to look up — way up — to see the newest public art project. “It’s really large. It’s about 104-feet tall,” said artist Tamara Johnson. This steel tower along the West Sacramento...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Bars, Restaurants Welcome St. Patrick’s Day Revelers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A sea of green is expected to flood bars and restaurants. St. Patrick’s Day marks the first major celebration since the state lifted pandemic restrictions. It’s been three years since the Fox & Goose Public House welcomed anyone inside for the Irish holiday. Just before noon, diners packed the alehouse. The scene almost rivaled pre-pandemic times but there are still remnants of COVID-19 health guidelines such as employees must wear masks despite the statewide lift. “It feels really good to come back to some of our old traditions,” said Jessa Berkey, one of the pub’s owners. Berkey tells CBS13 not once...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sniffspot App Offers Private Dog Parks For Rent

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new company, referred to as the Airbnb of dog parks, is looking to create a safe and private space for dogs to play by using local residents’ yards as man’s best friend’s playground. Walks with Gizmo and Tango are constant “It’s very difficult. We walk them every day, a couple times a day, but they are a working breed that needs to burn more energy,” Shannon Dilley said. With limited space in Dilley’s Natomas neighborhood, pinpointing places for them to play can be tough, and dog parks aren’t always the solution. “You don’t have control over the dogs that are coming...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: What Types Of Changes Could Sutter’s Fort See?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Major changes could soon be on the way for one of Sacramento’s most historical sites: Sutter’s Fort. Sutter’s Fort in midtown Sacramento is a popular local stop for school groups and tourists. For decades, visitors have seen what life was like for pioneers during the mid-1800s. “It was a main hub for trade,” said John Fraser, a California State Parks district superintendent. Now, there are plans to change what’s taught at the state historical park. “For too long, this place has, I think, diminished and distorted the impact on Native American people,” Fraser said. The state Parks Department is working with California...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sierra-At-Tahoe To Open For One Weekend To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) — The Tahoe ski resort that was damaged in last year’s Caldor Fire is aiming to open for one weekend this spring. Sierra-at-Tahoe will celebrate its 75th anniversary on the weekend of April 9 and 10. The mountain has been closed down all season after the fire burned lifts and damaged trees. When the resort does open next month, only two lifts will be running. Tickets cost $60 and go on sale Wednesday.
TWIN BRIDGES, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
62K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy