-Nobody was cooler in the world of wrestling than Scott Hall. I realized I probably imitated him more than any other wrestler just with the walk, spooky fingers and toothpick. When I got my nWo shirt from Christmas in 1996, I eventually cut off the sleeves and cut it up the sides so I could wear it like Hall. My mom didn’t understand, but I told her it was cool. Last night I reviewed Hall’s WWE Documentary and you can find that here. Tomorrow, I think I will check out his episode of Photo Shoot. Tonight, we just remember the bad guy. Rest in Peace good sir!

