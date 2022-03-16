Agenda — North Greene school board, March 16

The North Greene school board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. March 16 in the board room of the North Greene Education Center, 250 E. Sherman St.

Among the items on the agenda are:

Discussion and updates about ongoing buildings and grounds maintenance

Review for approval of an overnight trip and itinerary for senior class trip

Discussion of a resolution transferring $350,000 to capital projects fund

Discussion of staffing needs for next school year, financial planning and budget-saving measures

Motions to honorably dismiss four parent educators and one prevention initiative secretary because of uncertain grant funding; to honorably dismiss a building secretary; to honorably dismiss five educational support personnel because of uncertain need; to dismiss 11 professional educator licensed employees; and for non-renewal of first-year non-tenured professional educator licensed teacher

A motion to discontinue some extracurricular assignments, duties and stipends

A motion to approve a request for a leave of absence under the Family Medical Leave Act

A closed session is scheduled for discussion of the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees, collective negotiating matters, and potential litigation, The board could take action after reconvening following the session.