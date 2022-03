Students reported nervousness, excitement and overall weirdness surrounding the lift of the mask mandate. 9-year-old Quinn Johnson might feel a bit self-conscious with everyone seeing her face for the first time in two years — but she said she is excited about this new chapter of the pandemic. Many faces within the West Linn-Wilsonville School District made appearances Monday, March 14,which marked the expiration of the district-wide mask mandate that was imposed almost two years ago to the day. "We've been wearing masks for a long time and I get kind of nervous and self conscious when people...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO