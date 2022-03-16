ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Shelby GT500 vs. Dodge Challenger T/A 392: Dragstrip Showdown

By Matthew Skwarczek
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dodge Challenger T/A 392 lined up against a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 at a Georgia dragstrip recently. And while the Challenger's launch control has a slight edge, it couldn't overcome the Shelby's power, weight, and transmission...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 18

President TaliBiden
2d ago

Almost 300hp difference. Any time I see a Ford being compared to another vehicle, it's never apples to apples. Being that they're using the top of the line Mustang, use the top of the line Challenger. Which is the HellCat Redeye.

Reply(2)
5
Related
gmauthority.com

1970 Chevelle SS Up Against 1972 Dodge Demon In A Drag Race: Video

Don’t get it twisted – horsepower means a lot in a drag race, but there’s more to consider than just ponies when it comes to blasting down the 1320. Gearing, vehicle weight, and driver skill can all play a critical role in the final ET and trap speed, as seen in the following matchup between a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS and 1972 Dodge Demon.
CARS
CNET

Manual-Transmission Dodge Challenger Hellcats Currently on Pause

The manual-transmission Dodge Challenger Hellcat is quite the experience, and it's one that probably won't exist for too many more years. But between now and the time Dodge rolls out its electric muscle-car successors, that three-pedal goodness is still available -- or, at least, it was. But it should be coming back.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
FORD
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby Gt500#Dodge Challenger#Shelby Gt350#Car And Driver#Vehicles#Ford#Gt500#Hellcat
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

These 5 Small SUVs Are 2022 IIHS Top Safety Picks

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has announced 6its top small SUV safety picks for 2022. The vehicles selected as top safety picks have produced satisfactory results from several crash and safety tests. The automakers that sell these vehicles have bragging rights and reference the IIHS rating as another reason why consumers should choose their vehicles over competitors. Here are five of the IIHS’ top safety picks in the most competitive vehicle segment of all, the small SUV segment.
TUCSON, AZ
Motorious

Cuda, Challenger, Roadrunners, Chargers Found Stashed At Chevy Dealership

Classic muscle cars have gathered the attention of the public for quite some time now for being rare, high performance, and wickedly valuable vehicles. Many enthusiasts will go searching for one of these relics of power, restore it, turn it into a drag car, or build it to fit a myriad of other aspirations the owner might have. The big issue with these cars is the rarity, the majority of classic muscle cars are found either rotting away on the side of the road, in a field, or at an insanely high price for a +25-year-old car. There lies, however, a haven for classic b -body Mopars and even some Chevys in an old Chevy dealership.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size ‘American’ Pickup Truck Is Actually Made in Mexico

Nothing is more American than a pickup truck, right? In truth, most ‘American’ pickup trucks are assembled in the U.S.A. out of both foreign and domestic parts. And many Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras are actually assembled in Mexico. Even General Motors trucks assembled in the US are made of mostly foreign parts.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Best 2022 SUVs That Can Last 200,000 Miles

One of the most sought-after features in an SUV is that it lasts a long time. After all, what’s the point of spending tens of thousands of dollars on something that’s going to clunk out after a couple of years? These SUVs have the reputation of lasting a long time. If you’re in the market for a new SUV, check out these three SUVs that last the longest.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Ram 1500 Isn’t a Dodge Pickup Truck Anymore

For decades you could buy a Dodge pickup truck: the Ram. But a 2009 reorganization split Ram and Dodge into parallel brands of the same company. Today, Ram not only offers all the same engines as Dodge but also builds proprietary Ram powertrains. The two brands have different approaches and cater to different drivers.
CARS
Telegraph

I got rid of my electric car because of its unreliability

We’ve all heard those nightmare stories of early adopters of electric vehicles (EVs) ending up stuck in the middle of nowhere, out of charge and with no access to a reliable charging point. Now, in a new survey by Which?, it seems that charging might be the least of their worries, as EVs were found to be the least reliable fuel type of all cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

82K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy