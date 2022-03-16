ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities ‘Nowhere to Be Seen’ As Flood Victims Raise Money for Themselves

By John Buckley
 5 days ago
Flood victims across the northern rivers of NSW are lashing charities like the Red Cross in waves. They say the charity has “failed” to respond to their needs in the same way they say their governments have. In flood-affected towns, residents are incensed by being left to mobilise recovery funding...

Villages Daily Sun

Awareness walks raise support, money

Bailey Abbott has come a long way since undergoing heart surgery at 2 weeks old. The 12-year-old with the bubbly personality loves to make new friends and talk to others about her condition, Turner syndrome. Her family hosted the Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner Syndrome Walk on Feb. 26 at The Villages Polo Club to raise money for research, and more awareness walks are planned in the spring and fall. “It was so difficult to not have an event last year,” said Bailey’s mother, Ashley Abbott, of Oxford. “It is something we always look forward to and raise awareness for, because the condition affects 1 in 2,000 girls.” Bailey’s parents started the nonprofit Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner syndrome to help local children and families who are affected by TS, a genetic disorder that can cause developmental issues such as heart defects in girls.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Time Out Global

Have a beer with mates and raise money for those affected by the floods

We've rounded up 30+ venues across Melbourne that are donating up to $2 per drink to support NSW and QLD flood victims. After torrential rains and floodwaters ravaged much of New South Wales and Queensland, hundreds of thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes and nearly two dozen fatalities have been recorded. The damage has been devastating, and if you're looking for a way to help from within Victoria, Australian Venue Co is throwing a massive Beers for Mates fundraiser.
DRINKS
WLOX

CASA supporters raise nearly $89k for the coastal charity

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - CASA programs in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties received a big donation Friday, thanks to help from long-time supporters Thomas and Amy Genin. The Genins presented matching donation checks to the CASA programs totaling $15,000. CASA’s December “matching challenge” campaign raised nearly $89,000 total...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
#Funerals#Volunteers#Charity#The Red Cross
Shropshire Star

Trio in head shave to raise money for county cancer charity

A ‘super-fit’ man undergoing treatment for a brain tumour is braving the shave this weekend to raise funds for charity. Marc Christian, from Horton, Telford, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme – a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer – before Christmas and is undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
CANCER
Shropshire Star

School colour run raises thousands for charity

A group of schoolteachers have had the chance to throw paint at pupils during a Colour Run organised to raise funds for charity as part of Comic Relief. As many as 340 students, out of a total of 900 enrolled at Ercall Wood Academy School, in Wellington, Telford, were splashed with pink, green, purple and yellow paint as they took part in the event organised by Will Smithson, head of physical education, and a team of staff members.
ADVOCACY
News Channel Nebraska

'Meat-In' promotes agriculture industry, raises money for charity

STERLING, CO — The second "Meat-In" event was held in Sterling, Colo. Saturday to promote the agriculture industry and raise money for The Angels of America's Fallen program and John McMan's family. McMan is a community member who was diagnosed with brain cancer. Attendees enjoyed a meal with hamburgers,...
STERLING, CO
BBC

Petrópolis: Rain destroys memorial for flood victims in Brazil

A memorial for 233 people killed during landslides and flash flooding in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis has been destroyed by heavy rain. At least five people died and four have been missing since Sunday evening. Residents shared videos on social media of the symbolic white crosses floating away...
ENVIRONMENT
Whiskey Riff

Ohio Army Vet Is Once Again Raising Money For Charity By Surviving On Nothing But Beer For Lent

Not all heroes wear capes. A few years back, Del Hall, a brewery employee and Army Vet from Cincinnati, set out to prove that you give up all food for lent and survive solely on beer and not only did he do it, he’s in the better shape than ever. And now, he’s in the midst of his 4th straight year of doing a Lenten beer fast, and each year, he’s lost about 40-50 pounds. And in the first 11 […] The post Ohio Army Vet Is Once Again Raising Money For Charity By Surviving On Nothing But Beer For Lent first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CINCINNATI, OH
