Charities ‘Nowhere to Be Seen’ As Flood Victims Raise Money for Themselves

Bailey Abbott has come a long way since undergoing heart surgery at 2 weeks old. The 12-year-old with the bubbly personality loves to make new friends and talk to others about her condition, Turner syndrome. Her family hosted the Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner Syndrome Walk on Feb. 26 at The Villages Polo Club to raise money for research, and more awareness walks are planned in the spring and fall. “It was so difficult to not have an event last year,” said Bailey’s mother, Ashley Abbott, of Oxford. “It is something we always look forward to and raise awareness for, because the condition affects 1 in 2,000 girls.” Bailey’s parents started the nonprofit Bailey’s Butterflies for Turner syndrome to help local children and families who are affected by TS, a genetic disorder that can cause developmental issues such as heart defects in girls.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO