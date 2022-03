In a recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Mary J. Blige spoke on why she doesn't have any children, with no plans to change that. The 51-year-old who is often referred to as the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul" discussed that she "doesn't want to go through" the stress. She likes her current lifestyle, "being able to get up and go and move and do what I wanna do." She went on to say "I don't want to have to tend to someone all the time."

